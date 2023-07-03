Sundari Penne Saniya Iyappan

All photographs: Kind courtesy Saniya Iyappan/Instagram

Saniya Iyappan, 21, understands that true glamour lies in understatement and wisely, for her young years, doesn't overdo dressing. No OTT for her.

Kenya, Malaysia, Thailand... She often packs her bags with practical, casual and light-hearted wear for her holidays

Saniya often puts on pretty outfits that show off her bare shoulders, because she's probably got the best ones in the business.

The Kochi resident has acted in television and in The Priest alongside Mammootty, Pretham, Lucifer which starred Mohanlal, Queen and Salute, with Diana Penty.

'Life's a beach, find your wave' she declares the always tastefully-attired actor who has aptly appeared in Instagraamam.

IMAGE: Pookal pookum tharunam aruyire, parthatharum illaiye!

She on a beach in irresistibly charming beachwear inspires ornate lyrics about sweethearts, flowers and blooming.

IMAGE: Globetrotting in shades of sky blue.

Saniya opts for a strappy short dress and flats to float across the Langkawi Sky Bridge in Malaysia.

IMAGE: Stirring up the va-va-voom in Phuket in a short-short white halter frock tailored for a sprite.







IMAGE: A journey to Kenya calls for Shikkari Shambhu wardrobe goals.







IMAGE: Goa chic: The cherry red lace bra, denim shorts and an oversized white shirt for gambolling among the rocks.

IMAGE: White Rose: Saniya decks out in the traditional kasavu white and gold sari for Onam.

IMAGE: Tribal jewellery adds jazz to sensible outdoorsy clothes for the solo trip she gave herself on her birthday to Masai Mara.