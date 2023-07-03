Refreshingly Chic Krystle

For the aam junta, the monsoon is not the best time to bring out the whites.

With all the mud splattering about and keechar, in half a day's wear you will collect too much brown on your fave white outfits.

But that doesn't bother actress Krystle D'Souza.

She knows about the power of white because didn't you know Ishq Ka Rang Safed Hai Baba!

What's also great about the Colour White is that one doesn't need to try too hard to stand out like a goddess in this rang.

Add to that: It's got a huge chic factor.

IMAGE: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain in a radiant white blazer-style party dress, loose hair, brown lips and dewy eyes.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

IMAGE: Perfecto! Even without any makeup or bold jewellery the minimalist dress is pure White Light/White Heat.

IMAGE: Indian sea maiden comes visiting to Mauritius' Blue Bay Marine Park.

IMAGE: Backless and stunning in Bel Ombre on the southern tip of the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius.

Gals, don't be afraid of wearing a short white skirt -- it beautifully elevates a black-and-white bikini top.

IMAGE: The wide black belt and pin stripes lends masala to the bell-sleeved white top.

IMAGE: Krystal knows very well why safed is so worth the effort.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com