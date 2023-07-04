Priya Anand Spices Up Your Monsoon Style

South Indian actor and model Priya Anand is a Gingham Girl.

Committed to this timeless, country-lass trend, she seems to be in the mood to extend her love for the summer print into the rains as well.

When she is not sporting her fave white and coloured checks, it's stripes, dots, dashes etc and a range of graceful feminine outfits.

The leading lady of Ethir Neechal and James, who acted in Fukrey and English Vinglish too, Priya is half Tamil, quarter Marathi and quarter Telugu. She speaks seven languages and did her degree in communications from SUNY or the State University of New York at Albany, where she ran a radio station.

IMAGE: The frilly bandeau top and skirt combo is Enid Blyton on steroids.

The flattering shade of blue does as it's told and provides glow because Priya feels guarding 'your sparkle' is of paramount importance.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Priya Anand/Instagram

IMAGE: It's always summertime on her Insta timeline.

Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls, Priya, in that striped linen getup but she always Ethir Neechal or swims against the tide.

The tie-top displays her sexy shoulders and abs to their best effect.

IMAGE: Two charmers in one frame: Like her ginghams, Priya doesn't stray far from the side of her darling Bumblebee.

Some of her 1.1 million followers naughtily tease her, tsk tsk, saying Priya looks like a 'Besant Nagar tea shop queen' in her checks. Others overflow with compliments.

IMAGE: Oru Oorla Onru Raṇi: Elegantly polka-dotting her way across Chinatown in Philadelphia.

IMAGE: The cuties are back... But Priya's super-toned arms get the lion's share of the attention.

Arms as beautiful as those don't happen without a lot of hard work; psst, the actress trains tirelessly to keep them svelte.

IMAGE: Upping the stripes khel in the beautiful tea estates of South India with 'super kutty' Bumblebee, who incidentally has his own smart-talking/barking Insta account @beethereforme.