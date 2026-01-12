HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nidhhi Agerwal Loves To Experiment With...

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: January 12, 2026 12:19 IST

Some people rely on new saris to keep their looks exciting. Nidhhi Agerwal does the opposite.

The Raja Saab actress sticks to saris she loves and switches things up by playing with blouses. From corsets and bralettes to halter necks and dramatic sleeves, she treats every sari as a canvas and every blouse as a bold chance to experiment.

The result? No two looks ever feel the same. 

IMAGE: Nidhhi gives a blush pink floral silk sari a modern lift with a crisp white spaghetti blouse. Pretty statement earrings seal the deal. All photographs: Kind courtesy Nidhhi Agerwal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In a black pre-draped sari paired with a strapless corset blouse, she shows exactly why this trend is everywhere right now. Easy, fuss-free and made for evening functions.

 

IMAGE: Nidhhi turns a sheer beige sequinned sari into a showstopper by teaming it with a bralette blouse covered in colourful rhinestones. Proof that the right blouse can steal the spotlight.

 

IMAGE: She makes a simple red pre-draped sari look anything but basic thanks to a full-sleeved blouse with bold gold pop-up motifs dotting the sleeves and layering the drape.

 

IMAGE: Another red sari, this time styled over a sweetheart blouse finished with tassels on the cap sleeves. A great pick when you want festive without going overboard.

 

IMAGE: Nidhhi drapes a white sari with floral detailing over a matching blouse featuring sheer sleeves showcasing white flowers. Soft, elegant and straight out of a romance film.

 

IMAGE: Her pink printed sari gets a modish update with a halter-neck blouse; stacked bangles and jhumkas keep the desi vibe intact.

REDIFF STYLE
Nidhhi AgerwalRaja Saab

