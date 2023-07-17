News
Rafuchakkar's Aksha At Her Steamiest

By REDIFF STYLE
July 17, 2023 08:54 IST
Aksha Pardasany, who you have seen in Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega, Kathmandu Connection and Rafuchakkar, is a pert, cute face with an adventurous heart and self-confessed 'excessive levels of beauty and sassiness'. Hmm.

The Mumbai-raised, Sindhi charmer, who has studied at the Bombay Scottish School and began modelling in Class 8, is quite popular down South post her Malayalam film Goal.

Hers is a very Bombay-style of dressing, with a hint of swag, that has her followers trying their luck and repeatedly enquiring mujhse shaadi karogi?

IMAGE: Aksha looks a treat in a classy white cotton dress.
A fan wants to know: 'Kya baat kya hai jo itani tayari me baithi ho shayad lagata hain kuch tufani hoga'.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Aksha Pardasany/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pretty girls smile like this :)

 

IMAGE: Bindis are a favourite accessory for Aksha because 'it is so attractive'.
Certainly the bindi intensifies the smouldering she achieves with a chota black blouse and gold polka-dot bottoms.

 

IMAGE: Electric pink heels double the sexiness of her lacy affair outfit.

 

IMAGE: Is she dreaming about deep-fried pakoras and chai to celebrate the monsoon?
The makeup-free face, with just a hint of lip gloss, works well with plain separates that bring out the sadagi in Aksha.

 

IMAGE: Goggles. Poker-straight hair. Unbuttoned checked shirt. High-waist denim pants.
She could be the off-duty lady cop she has played before.

 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

REDIFF STYLE
