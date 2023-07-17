Rafuchakkar's Aksha At Her Steamiest

Aksha Pardasany, who you have seen in Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega, Kathmandu Connection and Rafuchakkar, is a pert, cute face with an adventurous heart and self-confessed 'excessive levels of beauty and sassiness'. Hmm.

The Mumbai-raised, Sindhi charmer, who has studied at the Bombay Scottish School and began modelling in Class 8, is quite popular down South post her Malayalam film Goal.

Hers is a very Bombay-style of dressing, with a hint of swag, that has her followers trying their luck and repeatedly enquiring mujhse shaadi karogi?

IMAGE: Aksha looks a treat in a classy white cotton dress.

A fan wants to know: 'Kya baat kya hai jo itani tayari me baithi ho shayad lagata hain kuch tufani hoga'.

IMAGE: Pretty girls smile like this :)

IMAGE: Bindis are a favourite accessory for Aksha because 'it is so attractive'.

Certainly the bindi intensifies the smouldering she achieves with a chota black blouse and gold polka-dot bottoms.

IMAGE: Electric pink heels double the sexiness of her lacy affair outfit.

IMAGE: Is she dreaming about deep-fried pakoras and chai to celebrate the monsoon?

The makeup-free face, with just a hint of lip gloss, works well with plain separates that bring out the sadagi in Aksha.

IMAGE: Goggles. Poker-straight hair. Unbuttoned checked shirt. High-waist denim pants.

She could be the off-duty lady cop she has played before.

