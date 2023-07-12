Madonna Is Always Pretty As A Picture

Remember Celine aka Madonna Sebastian from Premam?

An alumna of Christ College, Bengaluru, she has also starred in Virus, Shyam Singha Roy and King Liar, among other Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films and more recently in Disney Plus Hotstar's Anger Tales.

Like the characters she essays in her films, it's amazing how Madonna immaculate looks off-screen too. She seems to be in possession of a simple but winning formula when it comes to fashion.

Her wardrobe may not be of the reveal-abs-and-thighs type, but it's cute, smart and practical. An each of her outfits are cool enough to rake in at least 10,000 likes and plenty of 'my Lovekudii' type comments on her Instagram page, where she is followed by 3.2 million folks.

IMAGE: Madonna roams the wee town of Khonoma in Nagaland in 'pursuit of sunshine' in a crisp, loose white shirt and ripped jeans creating a casual-cool mood.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Madonna Sebastian/Instagram

IMAGE: Shaam gulabi! At BFF Meenu Mariam Koshy's wedding in Kumarakom, Kerala, all eyes would have been on the pretty bridesmaid who showed up in a rose-pink, lacy long number.

Keep the stuff of saccharine dreams coming, gorgeous!

IMAGE: Here's a #momclick in Kochi of Madonna matching the lush background in a loud but lovely shirt of a bright red shade, while the metallic jewellery adds a charm of its own.

Mummy Shyla Babycd sure knows how to take the best pics of her beti.

IMAGE: One in a crore or Kotigobba in white, a colour that suits her well.

'This is exactly how I like it. Simple but powerful,' she says, sporting her coy smile.

IMAGE: Madonna radiates unmatched grace in a combo of the Kerala kasavu, a kalamkari blouse and metal jhumkas.