Glorious Aishwarya Woos Paris

For the last 21 years, whenever Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made an appearance as the global brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, she has looked amazing.

This year, at the Paris Fashion Week, it was no different.

Photograph: All photographs: Johanna Geron/Reuters

Aishwarya kept the focus on the gently striped red balloon gown; her only accessories were her wedding ring and her ruby-tinted lips.

She blew kisses to her Parisian audience and greeted them with a namaste.

Joining her on the ramp for the Walk Your Worth show were...

The beautiful Kendall Jenner in a red gown that was both structured and flowy.

Bebe Vio, the inspirational Italian wheelchair fencer who won the world championship in 2015 and 2017; she lost her forearms and her legs below the knee to meningitis when she was just 11 years old.

Chinese actor and singer, Yan Tang.