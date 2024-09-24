News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Glorious Aishwarya Woos Paris

Glorious Aishwarya Woos Paris

By REDIFF STYLE
September 24, 2024 12:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

For the last 21 years, whenever Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made an appearance as the global brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, she has looked amazing.

This year, at the Paris Fashion Week, it was no different.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Paris Fashion Week

Photograph: All photographs: Johanna Geron/Reuters

Aishwarya kept the focus on the gently striped red balloon gown; her only accessories were her wedding ring and her ruby-tinted lips.

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Paris Fashion Week

She blew kisses to her Parisian audience and greeted them with a namaste.

Joining her on the ramp for the Walk Your Worth show were...

Kendall Jenner at the Paris Fashion Week

The beautiful Kendall Jenner in a red gown that was both structured and flowy.

 

Bebe Vio at the Paris Fashion Week

Bebe Vio, the inspirational Italian wheelchair fencer who won the world championship in 2015 and 2017; she lost her forearms and her legs below the knee to meningitis when she was just 11 years old.

 

Yan Tang at the Paris Fashion Week

Chinese actor and singer, Yan Tang.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
16 years & everything Ash wore at Cannes
16 years & everything Ash wore at Cannes
GORGEOUS Aishwarya In Paris!
GORGEOUS Aishwarya In Paris!
When Aishwarya walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week
When Aishwarya walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week
'I Was Not Expecting An Oscar Entry'
'I Was Not Expecting An Oscar Entry'
The Top 10 Leading Ladies Club
The Top 10 Leading Ladies Club
Are Kohli, Rohit Past Their Prime?
Are Kohli, Rohit Past Their Prime?
The 10 Year Old Who Topped World Contest
The 10 Year Old Who Topped World Contest

More like this

Alia's Stunning Debut At The Paris Fashion Week

Alia's Stunning Debut At The Paris Fashion Week

Who Is Aishwarya Blowing Kisses To?

Who Is Aishwarya Blowing Kisses To?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances