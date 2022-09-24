News
Radiant Malaika, Badass Mrunal

Radiant Malaika, Badass Mrunal

By Rediff Get Ahead
September 24, 2022 10:00 IST
B-Town's fascination for sequins carries on, even though the awards season is over.

Sparkle-obsessed celebs shone bright last week in their bedazzled outfits.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram

That's a whole lot of sequins, but no one's disappointed!
Figure-perfect Malaika Arora does spangled chic faultlessy well in a strappy 2Mood lilac dress.

Beachy waves, beige nails and striking chandelier earrings from Joolry by Karishma Mehra masterfully finalise the look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

There's only one word to describe Pragya Jaiswal here in gold on gold on gold... Luminescent.

Her gilded look consists of a mesmerising Sawan Gandhi sari, a simple embossed blouse coupled with a pair of uncut diamond earrings and bracelet from Anmol Jewellers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardika Parmar Official/Instagram

Whatya gonna look at? The orderly cityscape behind? Or the equally neat fashionscape in the foreground?

Mrunal Thakur's edgy look features a side-slit skirt, a black crop top and a badass bejewelled jacket with a high collar and shoulder pads.

And what else would it be paired with but a Prada purse?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor demonstrates that you can wear a sari to a cocktail party and still make the best-dressed list.

Less is more with this casually-draped, embroidered Ajio sari in dark, holographic tones.

PS: She's wearing the same drop earrings that Malaika wore -- see the pic above.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

The virtues of pink: A digression of sorts from the glittering celebs topping our best-dressed list, yet Mira Kapoor takes the prize in a pink off-shouldered midi she terms 'casual'.

We wonder if it was Wednesday ('when we wear pink'). The dress is accented by beaded earrings, simple silver rings and light, natural makeup.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Mhaisalkar/Instagram

Dressing to show off your pins: If you have super trim legs like Kriti Kharbanda's, this low-cut mini, with a similarly styled kaftan akin to a tribal print royal cape, will do you proud.

Note the not-a-strand-out-place hairstyle and the pointy-toed pumps.

