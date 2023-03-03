Radhika Merchant Dazzles In A Sari

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's OTT-theme party to launch their fashion film Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor in Mumbai, like all their events, was rather mast and had celebs showing up on-theme in standout zaberdast costumes that bewildered the imagination.

Guess who stole the spotlight? Newbie on the fashion block, Radhika Merchant, looked like a million bucks in a heavenly shade of pink. A rose by any name was she!

IMAGE: Diamonds might be a ladki's best friend but Radhika Merchant's face glowed prettier than the glimmering diamond collar about her neck.

The ruffled pale pink sari had Barbie princess written all over it.

Welcome Radhika, to the Mumbai Toffee-Nosed Fashionistas Guild.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tandem Communication

IMAGE: Umm, kya ho raha hai? Hosts Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani were hankering to be desi Pirates of the Caribbean in black silhouettes speckled with winking semi-precious stones.

IMAGE: Digital creator Kusha Kapila went for fetching godwoman togs in a floor-sweeping jacket that played up the bold shades of yellow and red.

IMAGE: Natasa Stankovic essayed the part of Indian Wonder Woman flawlessy in a slightly sinister but phantasmagoric black-and-gold getup.

IMAGE: Did Neetu Singh ditch her churidar outfits for a Bridgerton-ish peignoir (translation: A robe for a woman's toilette)?

IMAGE: Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia vamped it up 1,000 frickin' volts.

Did Neha just burst out of a giant carnation pod?

IMAGE: All the sequins of Mumbai made a flying leap for Shweta Bachchan Nanda's fitted maxi dress.

IMAGE: Sonali Bendre Behl was born to the purple in a regal anarkali of that shade.

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi, who stars in the designers' movie, momentarily stepped out Game Of Thrones to attend the do.

IMAGE: Sussanne Khan and beau Arslan Goni were the new proprietors of Bling Empire.

IMAGE: Lucknow gal Uorfiis Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's new muse. Ours too, ours too!

Have you ever seen such a delightfully delish confection in scarlet? Tauba, tauba, tauba, banish all your naughty thoughts.

PS Whatta headgear!