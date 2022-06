Kindly note the image -- a scene from the series You that streams on Netflix -- has been posted only for representational purposes.

When two people enter a relationship, there are bound to be expectations.

Over a period of time when basic expectations are not met with, there will be disappointments too.

Truth be told, no relationship is perfect or is meant to be.

However, sometimes the desire to be with a loved one may force us to overlook his/her mistakes and suffer in silence.

How does one know if you are in a committed, casual or toxic relationship?

Here's a simple quiz to test!