Dating Quiz: What is a Thirst Trap?

New to the world of dating?

Beware! You could be ghosted, stashed or even pie hunted!

BTW, have you ever been micro-cheated in a serious relationship?

Don't tell us you've never heard of these terms before!

Why don't you take this dating quiz and find out how innocent or naughty you are.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

1. Let's assume you are dating this hot guy/girl for a while now. But you haven't really been introduced to his/her circle of friends.

Your friend who notices this says: He's too smart. You're just being stashed.

What does your friend mean by 'stashed'? 1. You are ignored 2. Your identity is hidden 3. You are a nobody 2. Your identity is hidden

Stashing is one of the most obvious signs of a commitment phobic partner. If your partner doesn't introduce or mention you to his/her friends, you are being stashed. 2. Your friend sees you staring at a pic for too long and says: 'That Insta pic of hers is a thirst trap!'

What does 'thirst trap' imply? 1. A provocative image or clip 2. An invitation to a pool party 3. An invitation to a blind date 1. A provocative image or clip

If fishes have baits, millennial daters have thirst traps. These include content (images, gifs or videos) that are sexually provocative that are displayed to attract random, unsuspecting people. 3. You come home after a date and share another sob story of a date gone wrong.

Your friend is annoyed and says: 'What's with your choice of dates? Don't be such a pie hunter!'

Who is a 'pie hunter'? 1. Someone who hunts for free food on dates 2. Someone who loves a foodie 3. Someone who dates vulnerable people 3. Someone who dates vulnerable people

Pie hunting is when you date or chase people who are vulnerable like someone who is recovering from a break-up, a divorcee, a widow or someone who may not be in the best mental state for a serious relationship. 4. Your partner grabs your phone while you are texting someone secretly and says: 'You replied to your ex? That's micro-cheating!'

What is 'micro-cheating'? 1. Sending a short text message to an ex 2. Cheating a small section of people 3. Not so serious instance of infidelity 3. Not so serious instance of infidelity

If having an extra-marital affair accounts to full blown cheating, micro-cheating is when you probably send flirty messages or have phone sex with someone else while you are in committed relationship. 5. Let's assume your fifth date also cancelled on you. Since it's happened several times before, you call up your friend and he says: What? Really! You must be an incel.

Is 'incel' good or bad? What do you think it means? 1. A person who can't plan a date 2. A person who can't get laid 3. A person who is not intelligent 2. A person who can't get laid

Because virgin is so boring, they came up with incel. Incel comes from the words 'Involuntary Celibate' and is used to describe someone who doesn't get laid.

