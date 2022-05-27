Quiz: Are You In A Happy Relationship?

Kindly note the image -- a scene from Lust Stories that airs on Netflix -- has been posted only for representational purposes.

When you are in a new relationship, after the initial bouts of nervousness, some of you may experience a dream-like, perfect companionship.

In the initial days and months of dating each other, you may be showered with flowers and priceless gifts as you go on long drives, candlelight dinners and spend countless hours chatting and knowing each other.

A few months or years into a relationship, however, the spark may slowly begin to fade.

Post marriage or after kids, some of you may get so busy with additional responsibilities managing work, home and kids that you may not even have the time or space for love or romance.

But does that mean you are not happy with your partner or relationship? Not necessarily!

Because each one of us express our love and affection in our distinct way.

At the same time, you cannot ignore the signs of a once-happy relationship that has gone south.

Here's a simple quiz to test if you are happy with your current relationship.