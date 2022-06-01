10 Signs You Found Ms/Mr Right

From putting effort into tidying up the room to cooking a hearty meal, if your live-in partner goes the extra mile to put a smile on your face, you are in a compatible relationship, notes Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO of the dating app QuackQuack.

When you look forward to spending your life with someone and decide to take the relationship to the next level and move in together, one thing that matters most is your compatibility with your partner.

While living together can be fun, after the initial high wears off, reality sinks in.

While you don't have to be a hundred percent compatible at all times to enjoy living blissfully with your love, there are some ways to know whether your relationship will follow through.

#1. You find joy in little things

Living together can get mundane after the initial honeymoon period.

It involves doing chores, buying groceries, deciding what to make for dinner, and other such routine activities. But if you are a perfect match and your compatibility is off the charts, you will find joy in doing these little things with your partner.

There are many instances where couples living together for a significant amount of time cannot stand spending time with their significant other.

#2. Fights bring you closer

While it is common to try to avoid fights, a partner who makes you feel like you can't voice your anger or opinion is not the right match for you.

Fighting is not always bad. Stifling your emotions during a conflict leads to resentment. Eventually, it will come up during future arguments and cause more damage.

When you are compatible with your live-in partner, you should be able to express yourself without fearing for your relationship.

#3. Your interests are aligned

One of the top signs that you and your partner are compatible is that you both are on the same page.

Whether it is about what you want from the relationship, where you see your relationship in five years or choosing the house you want to move in. For two people to be compatible, your desires need to align.

#4. Finances don't create friction in your relationship

Finances can be a tricky topic in any relationship. And if you are living together with your partner, having that part sorted out is vital.

When you are living together, you must be aware of each others' spending habits and finances.

It is common for one person in the relationship to make more money, even if marginally.

The extra digits on your paycheck do not make you entitled to anything than what your partner deserves.

Don't let your salaries, investments and savings come between you two.

If your partner earns more than you, don't see it as a threat to your ego.

If you are compatible with your live-in partner, there won't be any yours and mine; it is ours!

#5. You assess and sort mistakes together!

Couples who are in sync do not play the blame game.

To err is human. Blaming your sweetheart for their mistake won't reverse it.

Instead, couples living together aired taking the time to figure out what went wrong and how can this be avoided in the future.

Granted that some mistakes can take a higher toll on your relationship than others, love is not enough to sort it out in an amicable way in those moments.

That's when you count on compatibility!

#6. Intimacy is indispensable

While it is not everything, physical intimacy does play a sizable role in relationship bliss. Holding hands, a peck on the cheek, and cuddling, all are ways of being intimate.

If you have an intense romp session, even though the proverbial honeymoon period is long gone, it is very likely that you and your partner are compatible.

#7. You know your priorities

For couples living together, being top on each other's list of priorities is crucial.

To coexist in harmony, fulfilling your partner's needs and prioritizing your relationship is integral.

#8. You can be your candid self around your partner

There's no need to ask yourself if you are compatible with your live-in partner when you can be your goofy self around them.

All your quirky habits, every bizarre ritual that you follow routinely, are looked at with adoration.

Feeling comfortable to be yourself around your partner is primarily a sign of being compatible with your partner.

You don't have to hold back simple annoying habits like snoring or burping out loud after every meal when you are around your favourite person.

#9. You partake in each other's interests.

While it is good to maintain separate identities in a relationship, showing enthusiasm and participating in your partner's interests are equally essential.

Enjoying some activities together works to deepen the bond between partners.

Putting an effort to enjoy things that your partner is fond of shows how much you love them.

#10. Your partner feels like home

Home is not a place, it's a feeling!

Working to make a person feel at home with you is a green flag.

Couples in a successful long-term live-in relationship often exclaim that their partners feel like home.

From putting effort into tidying up the room to cooking a hearty meal, all these little things can mean the world to your sweetheart.

If your live-in partner goes the extra mile to put a smile on your face, you are in a compatible relationship.