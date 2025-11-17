Questions About CAT 2025? Ask The Experts

rediffGURUS and CAT Experts Aashish Sood and Patrick Dsouza suggest how aspirants can boost their confidence and performance in the final weeks leading to the exam.

With just two weeks left for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, one of India's most competitive MBA entrance exams, the pressure is real.

You may be feeling anxious or overwhelmed -- and that's perfectly normal. You're not alone.

According to rediffGURU and CAT expert Patrick Dsouza, this is the time to stay focused and practical.

"Use these two weeks to take more mock tests," he advises. "Analyse your performance and identify the areas where you can still improve and score better."

CAT expert and IIM-Lucknow alumnus Aashish Sood adds that the final stretch should be about revision, consistency and careful planning. Here's what he suggests:

1. Stop worrying and start revising what you already know. Focus on strengthening your basics and revisiting topics you're confident about. This will boost both your accuracy and your morale.

2. Practise mocks in your dedicated time slot. If your exam slot is in the morning, take your mocks at the same time to help your body and mind get used to performing at that hour.

3. If you've got a centre that wasn't among your preferences, plan well in advance. Check the route, travel time and logistics. If it's far, consider reaching the location a day before so you're relaxed and ready on exam day.

4. Read your admit card carefully. Go through every instruction -- from reporting time and ID requirements to what you can and can't carry.

Avoiding last-minute confusion can save you unnecessary stress.