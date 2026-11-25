The closing ceremony of the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026 marked the culmination of the vibrant annual celebration in Rajasthan, bringing together culture, tradition and festivities.

The event showcased Rajasthan's rich heritage through folk performances, traditional music, colourful celebrations and the participation of camel traders, tourists and local communities.

The fair once again highlighted Pushkar's cultural significance and its appeal as a major destination for domestic and international visitors.

IMAGE: A tourist enjoys a camel ride during the closing ceremony of the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026 at Pushkar, November 24, 2026. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026, here and below.

IMAGE: Guests at the closing ceremony of the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026, here and below.

IMAGE: A camel herder rides a decorated camel during the closing ceremony at the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026.

IMAGE: A street vendor carries a platter of snacks at the fairground during the closing ceremony.

IMAGE: Schoolgirls dressed in traditional attire present a cultural performance during the closing ceremony.

IMAGE: Rajasthani men display their moustaches during a competition at the closing ceremony, here and below.

IMAGE: A guest captures the moments on her phone at the closing ceremony.

IMAGE: Riders in traditional Rajasthani turbans during a horse show at the closing ceremony.

IMAGE: A rider showcases equestrian skills during the closing ceremony.

IMAGE: Riders during a horse show at the closing ceremony.

IMAGE: Women participate in a matka race during the closing ceremony.

IMAGE: Artists perform during the closing ceremony, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff