Glimpses of the Pushkar Mela, where camels show off their colourful decorations and unique style, in Ajmer, Rajasthan.
The vibrant colours, decorated camels and age-old traditions bring the desert town of Pushkar alive as the annual International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026 draws visitors, traders and herders from across the country.
From camel decoration competitions and traditional performances to bustling animal markets and spectacular desert scenes, the fair offers a fascinating glimpse into Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage.
IMAGE: A decorated camel accompanied by its handler at the Pushkar Mela. Photograph: ANI Photo
Key Points
- The International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026 showcases Rajasthan's camel-rearing traditions, livestock trading and vibrant desert culture.
- Decorated camels compete in special events, while herders, traders and visitors participate in the annual gathering.
- Traditional dance performances, puppet shows and camel-cart rides add to the cultural attractions at the fair.
Camels Take Centre Stage
IMAGE: A decorated camel leaps into the air during a performance. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A camel with intricate body markings and colourful ornaments rears up as its handler guides it during a performance. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A heavily decorated camel performs a leap over a wooden barrier as its handler guides it. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A decorated camel steps over its handler, who lies on a traditional cot, during a performance. Photograph: ANI Photo
Competition Celebrates Camel Traditions
IMAGE: Herders pose with their decorated camels. Photograph: ANI Photo
Folk Entertainment Draws Crowds
IMAGE: People gather to watch a puppet show. Photograph: ANI Photo
Traders And Their Camels
IMAGE: A herd of camels at the Pushkar Mela. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A trader leads a camel at the Pushkar Mela. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A trader sits beside a herd of camels. Photograph: ANI Photo
Traditional Performances Mark The Celebrations
IMAGE: School children perform a traditional dance during the flag-hoisting ceremony. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Visitors ride in decorated camel carts along a desert track. Photograph: ANI Photo
Desert Landscapes And Colourful Camels
IMAGE: A man stands beside a colourfully decorated camel. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Colourfully decorated camels participate in an event. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Silhouettes of camel herders and their camels arrive, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff