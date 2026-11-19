Glimpses of the Pushkar Mela, where camels show off their colourful decorations and unique style, in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

The vibrant colours, decorated camels and age-old traditions bring the desert town of Pushkar alive as the annual International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026 draws visitors, traders and herders from across the country.

From camel decoration competitions and traditional performances to bustling animal markets and spectacular desert scenes, the fair offers a fascinating glimpse into Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage.

IMAGE: A decorated camel accompanied by its handler at the Pushkar Mela. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026 showcases Rajasthan's camel-rearing traditions, livestock trading and vibrant desert culture.

Decorated camels compete in special events, while herders, traders and visitors participate in the annual gathering.

Traditional dance performances, puppet shows and camel-cart rides add to the cultural attractions at the fair.

Camels Take Centre Stage

IMAGE: A decorated camel leaps into the air during a performance. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A camel with intricate body markings and colourful ornaments rears up as its handler guides it during a performance. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A heavily decorated camel performs a leap over a wooden barrier as its handler guides it. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A decorated camel steps over its handler, who lies on a traditional cot, during a performance. Photograph: ANI Photo

Competition Celebrates Camel Traditions

IMAGE: Herders pose with their decorated camels. Photograph: ANI Photo

Folk Entertainment Draws Crowds

IMAGE: People gather to watch a puppet show. Photograph: ANI Photo

Traders And Their Camels

IMAGE: A herd of camels at the Pushkar Mela. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A trader leads a camel at the Pushkar Mela. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A trader sits beside a herd of camels. Photograph: ANI Photo

Traditional Performances Mark The Celebrations

IMAGE: School children perform a traditional dance during the flag-hoisting ceremony. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Visitors ride in decorated camel carts along a desert track. Photograph: ANI Photo

Desert Landscapes And Colourful Camels

IMAGE: A man stands beside a colourfully decorated camel. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Colourfully decorated camels participate in an event. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Silhouettes of camel herders and their camels arrive, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff