The International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026 showcases Rajasthan's vibrant cultural heritage through its popular moustache and turban-tying competitions.

From Rajasthani men proudly displaying their impressive moustaches to foreign tourists participating in traditional contests, these colourful images capture the festive spirit and cultural charm of one of India's most iconic fairs.

IMAGE: Rajasthani men displays their moustaches during a competition at the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026 in Ajmer. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Foreign tourists take part in a turban-tying competition at the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026 in Ajmer.

A turban-tying competition organised for foreign tourists at the International Pushkar Fair witnessed enthusiastic participation from 20 foreign couples, offering them an opportunity to experience one of Rajasthan's most recognisable traditional practices.

The competition brought colourful Rajasthani turbans into the spotlight, as participants attempted to tie the traditional headgear within a stipulated time. A female tourist from Mexico emerged as the winner after impressively tying a Rajasthani safa in just a few seconds.

WATCH: Foreign tourists showcase turban tying skills at the International Pushkar Fair

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff