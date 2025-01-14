HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Camels, Camels, Camels Everywhere!

Camels, Camels, Camels Everywhere!

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minutes Read
January 14, 2025 10:03 IST

Have you heard of the International Camel Festival in Bikaner?

International Camel Festival, Bikaner

IMAGE: A folk artist poses with camels during the International Camel Festival 2025 in Bikaner. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

International Camel Festival, Bikaner

IMAGE: Folk artists perform during the International Camel Festival 2025, here and below.

 

 

 

International Camel Festival, Bikaner

 

International Camel Festival, Bikaner

IMAGE: Foreign tourists enjoy a camel safari during the International Camel Festival 2025.

 

International Camel Festival, Bikaner

IMAGE: Foreign tourists participate in a wrestling competition during the International Camel Festival 2025, in Bikaner on Sunday.

 

International Camel Festival, Bikaner

IMAGE: Foreign tourists participate in a tug of war competition during the International Camel Festival 2025, here and below.

 

International Camel Festival, Bikaner

 

International Camel Festival, Bikaner

IMAGE: People take part in a mataka race competition during the International Camel Festival 2025.

 

International Camel Festival, Bikaner

IMAGE: Folk artists pose for a selfie during the International Camel Festival 2025.

 

International Camel Festival, Bikaner

IMAGE: Sand artist Ajay creates sand art at the International Camel Festival 2025.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

REDIFF NEWS
