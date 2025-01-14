Camels, Camels, Camels Everywhere!

Have you heard of the International Camel Festival in Bikaner?

IMAGE: A folk artist poses with camels during the International Camel Festival 2025 in Bikaner. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Folk artists perform during the International Camel Festival 2025, here and below.

IMAGE: Foreign tourists enjoy a camel safari during the International Camel Festival 2025.

IMAGE: Foreign tourists participate in a wrestling competition during the International Camel Festival 2025, in Bikaner on Sunday.

IMAGE: Foreign tourists participate in a tug of war competition during the International Camel Festival 2025, here and below.

IMAGE: People take part in a mataka race competition during the International Camel Festival 2025.

IMAGE: Folk artists pose for a selfie during the International Camel Festival 2025.

IMAGE: Sand artist Ajay creates sand art at the International Camel Festival 2025.

