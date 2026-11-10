Camel Caravans Arrive For Pushkar Fair

The International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026 begins to take shape as camel herders, traders and villagers arrive across the desert landscapes of Ajmer and Pushkar.

From colourful camel caravans and traditional carts to vibrant market stalls selling camel ornaments, these images capture the spirit and grandeur of one of Rajasthan's most iconic cultural gatherings.

IMAGE: Camel drivers lead a caravan of camels in the desert, here and below, for the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Camels rest after they arrive for the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Camels rest after they arrive for the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A camel herder with his camels arrives to attend the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Camel carts with red canopies carry people along a dusty road ahead of the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A caravan of camels eat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Camel ornaments on display for sale at a market stall ahead of the Pushkar International Camel Fair. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A camel cart carries villagers along a dusty path ahead of the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man leads a decorated camel across the desert ahead of the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff