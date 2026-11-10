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Camel Caravans Arrive For Pushkar Fair

By REDIFF NEWS November 10, 2026 19:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026 begins to take shape as camel herders, traders and villagers arrive across the desert landscapes of Ajmer and Pushkar.

From colourful camel caravans and traditional carts to vibrant market stalls selling camel ornaments, these images capture the spirit and grandeur of one of Rajasthan's most iconic cultural gatherings.

 

Camel caravan moves across the desert during Pushkar Fair preparations

IMAGE: Camel drivers lead a caravan of camels in the desert, here and below, for the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Camel carriage makes its way through the desert in Ajmer

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Camels rest in the desert ahead of the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026

IMAGE: Camels rest after they arrive for the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

 

Arriving camels gather in the desert for the Pushkar Camel Fair

IMAGE: Camels rest after they arrive for the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Camel herder arrives with his camels for the Pushkar Camel Fair

IMAGE: A camel herder with his camels arrives to attend the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Camel carts with red canopies travel ahead of the Pushkar Camel Fair

IMAGE: Camel carts with red canopies carry people along a dusty road ahead of the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

A caravan of camels feeds during preparations for the Pushkar Fair

IMAGE: A caravan of camels eat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Camel ornaments displayed for sale at a market stall in Pushkar

IMAGE: Camel ornaments on display for sale at a market stall ahead of the Pushkar International Camel Fair. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Camel cart carries villagers along a dusty path in Ajmer

IMAGE: A camel cart carries villagers along a dusty path ahead of the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

A decorated camel is led across the desert ahead of the Pushkar Fair

IMAGE: A man leads a decorated camel across the desert ahead of the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

More News Coverage

International Pushkar Camel FairDesert Caravans Arrive AheadRajasthanAjmer

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