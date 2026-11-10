Camel Caravans Arrive For Pushkar Fair

The International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026 begins to take shape as camel herders, traders and villagers arrive across the desert landscapes of Ajmer and Pushkar.
From colourful camel caravans and traditional carts to vibrant market stalls selling camel ornaments, these images capture the spirit and grandeur of one of Rajasthan's most iconic cultural gatherings.
IMAGE: Camel drivers lead a caravan of camels in the desert, here and below, for the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Camels rest after they arrive for the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab
IMAGE: Camels rest after they arrive for the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab
IMAGE: A camel herder with his camels arrives to attend the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab
IMAGE: Camel carts with red canopies carry people along a dusty road ahead of the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A caravan of camels eat. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Camel ornaments on display for sale at a market stall ahead of the Pushkar International Camel Fair. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A camel cart carries villagers along a dusty path ahead of the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A man leads a decorated camel across the desert ahead of the International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff