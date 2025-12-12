HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Priyanka Chopra's Look Is The Love Child Of...

By REDIFF STYLE
December 12, 2025

Priyanka Chopra was briefly in Mumbai and the 12-hour stopover was enough to cause a fashion stir.

The moment she stepped out for her appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, social media went into a frenzy, because PC didn't just pick an outfit... she picked a whole moment.

For her quick trip home, Priyanka chose a floral Arpita Mehta creation that looked like the lovechild of a sari and a red-carpet gown.

 

Priyanka Chopra

All photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The piece, named 'Sand & Blue Bloom Print Corset Sari Set,' is crafted in soft georgette and priced at Rs 85,000 and it looked every bit as luxe as it sounds. The print blended lavender and periwinkle florals against an off-white canvas.

 

Priyanka Chopra

The traditional blouse was replaced with a fitted, sculpted corset.

With neat pleats in the lower half, the traditional sari was beautifully reimagined.

 

Priyanka Chopra

The over-the-shoulder pallu was ditched for a chic scarf that flowed diagonally across her torso, giving the ensemble a red-carpet sensibility without losing its Indian soul.

 

Priyanka Chopra

Her accessories stayed classic with Bvlgari drop earrings and a delicate diamond bracelet. For glam, she went with smokey eyes, nude lips and a voluminous blowout.

