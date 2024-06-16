News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shiv Sena leader's kin booked for bringing phone to counting centre

Shiv Sena leader's kin booked for bringing phone to counting centre

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 16, 2024 19:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An offence was registered against Mangesh Pandilkar, a relative of Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar for allegedly carrying a mobile phone inside a counting centre in Maharashtra's Goregaon.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar. Photograph: Courtesy Ravindra Waikar/Facebook

The case has been registered at Vanrai police station.

FIR has also been registered against a polling personnel Dinesh Gurav, who was an Encore (poll portal) operator with the Election Commission.

 

Mumbai's Vanrai police sent a notice to Mangesh Pandilkar and Dinesh Gurav under section 41A of Code of Criminal Procedure.

The mobile phones have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to recover the data and fingerprints present on the phone are also being taken, the police said.

"We are also investigating the CCTV cameras of the Nesco Center, which may help us to find out how the mobile phone reached inside the centre and also investigating whether there are more accused involved in this case or trying to find out who supplied this mobile phone," the Vanrai police said.

Notably, Ravindra Waikar won the Mumbai North-West constituency by a small margin of 48 votes.

The constituency witnessed a close fight between both Shiv Sena factions -- Eknath Shinde's Ravindra Waikar and Uddhav Thackeray's Amol Kirtikar.

The constituency witnessed a close fight between both Shiv Sena factions -- Ravindra Waikar from Eknath Sinde's Shiv Sena and Amol Kirtikar from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.

After the final result, Waikar was declared winner by just 48 votes.

Ravindra Waikar joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai in March this year.

Further investigation is underway in the case and more details are awaited.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
'EVMs are 100% safe, 100% sure'
'EVMs are 100% safe, 100% sure'
Efforts to weaken India must be stopped: Justice Datta
Efforts to weaken India must be stopped: Justice Datta
Don't suspect everything, SC tells EVM petitioners
Don't suspect everything, SC tells EVM petitioners
Salman home firing: New case registered; 1 held in Raj
Salman home firing: New case registered; 1 held in Raj
No need for OTP to unlock EVM, says poll official
No need for OTP to unlock EVM, says poll official
Ankita wins individual Olympic quota; Deepika flops
Ankita wins individual Olympic quota; Deepika flops
Terrorism in J-K reduced to mere proxy war: Amit Shah
Terrorism in J-K reduced to mere proxy war: Amit Shah
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'A Faulty EVM Can Be Manipulated'

'A Faulty EVM Can Be Manipulated'

'Is EC Preparing To Manipulate Polls?'

'Is EC Preparing To Manipulate Polls?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances