Pratibha Rannta Is Accused Of...

Pratibha Rannta, who is making waves for her performance in her latest film, Accused, is accused of only one thing off-screen -- that she's a total fashionista.

Her style swings between soft-girl sweetness and experimental and editorial drama, making her one of the most exciting new-gen fashion girls to watch out for.

Here’s proof that Pratibha isn’t just acting her way into big movies; she’s styling her way into our hearts too.

IMAGE: Pratibha turns a traditional purple desi outfit into a full-on boho moment by adding a green bandana and matching green jhumkas. Who knew colour-clashing could look this cute? All photographs: Kind courtesy Pratibha Rannta/Instagram

IMAGE: She nails the clean girl aesthetic in this dark chocolate blouse, brown skirt, blow-dried hair, heart-shaped studs and soft glam.

IMAGE: In a blush pink dress with zero accessories, all the attention goes to Pratibha’s adorable kitten heels topped with a pretty red rose.

IMAGE: She slips into a cherry red glossy mini with off-shoulders and Victorian hips and honestly, the dress does all the talking. And that dainty choker? Chef’s kiss.

IMAGE: Pratibha goes avant-garde in a black mini dress with razor-sharp pleated accents that radiate like shards of light.

IMAGE: In an abyss-blue strapless dress with bold peplum-style ruffles on both sides, she looks like she walked out of a futuristic fashion film.

IMAGE: Wearing a cherry red breastplate, a black wrap skirt, wet hair and matching red lips, Pratibha taps into her experimental side with a look that could headline a runway show.