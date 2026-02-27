Is Sreeleela Going To School In Milan?

Sreeleela took over Italy as she attended the Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2026 as the newest Indian face for Onitsuka Tiger.

The Japanese label’s collection, titled The Aesthetics Of Ma, was inspired by Ma, a Japanese philosophy that celebrates the meaningful space between elements, a pause that’s not empty but intentional. Basically, pieces designed to live beyond occasions, seasons or routines.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Sreeleela opted for the school girl aesthetic as she showed up in a bright yellow tweed jacket with a collar and white drawstrings.

Underneath, she styled a grey vest over a black striped tee, totally acing the art of layering.

Instead of going full glam, she kept it street-smart with black tailored shorts, chunky black jelly Mary Janes, ribbed knee-high socks and a black bag.

Along with a black nails and minimal gold jewellery, her high ponytail hairdo and soft glam look sealed the deal.