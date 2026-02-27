HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Is Sreeleela Going To School In Milan?

Is Sreeleela Going To School In Milan?

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2026 13:11 IST

x

Sreeleela took over Italy as she attended the Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2026 as the newest Indian face for Onitsuka Tiger.

The Japanese label’s collection, titled The Aesthetics Of Ma, was inspired by Ma, a Japanese philosophy that celebrates the meaningful space between elements, a pause that’s not empty but intentional. Basically, pieces designed to live beyond occasions, seasons or routines. 

Sreeleela Milan Fashion Week

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Sreeleela opted for the school girl aesthetic as she showed up in a bright yellow tweed jacket with a collar and white drawstrings.

 

Sreeleela Milan Fashion Week

Underneath, she styled a grey vest over a black striped tee, totally acing the art of layering.

 

Sreeleela Milan Fashion Week

Instead of going full glam, she kept it street-smart with black tailored shorts, chunky black jelly Mary Janes, ribbed knee-high socks and a black bag.

 

Sreeleela Milan Fashion Week

Along with a black nails and minimal gold jewellery, her high ponytail hairdo and soft glam look sealed the deal.

Sreeleela Milan Fashion Week

REDIFF STYLE
Share:

More News Coverage

SreeleelaMilan Fashion Week

RELATED STORIES

Sreeleela Is Flirty, Fun And Totally Fab!
Sreeleela Is Flirty, Fun And Totally Fab!
Look, What Alia Wore In Milan!
Look, What Alia Wore In Milan!
Buying The Most Coveted Japani Joota
Buying The Most Coveted Japani Joota
Janhvi, Jiya, Ananya Are Going Back To School
Janhvi, Jiya, Ananya Are Going Back To School
Secret Message In Rashmika's Bridal Veil
Secret Message In Rashmika's Bridal Veil

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Watch: Nandgaon bursts into life as colors dance on the streets amid joyous Holi celebrations3:23

Watch: Nandgaon bursts into life as colors dance on the...

Spotted! Hema Malini Looks Divine in Classic Saree0:37

Spotted! Hema Malini Looks Divine in Classic Saree

Esha Deol Stuns in Shimmering Blue Gown at Big Impact Awards 20260:56

Esha Deol Stuns in Shimmering Blue Gown at Big Impact...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO