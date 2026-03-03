HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shraddha Kapoor, The Gorgeous Shape Shifter!

Shraddha Kapoor, The Gorgeous Shape Shifter!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read
March 03, 2026 12:07 IST

This year, Holi gets an extra splash of sparkle because it shares its date with Shraddha Kapoor’s 39th birthday.

The nation’s favourite girl-next-door always defines chirpy, sunshine energy, whether she’s cuddling her doggo, posting goofy selfies or slipping into outfits that feel straight out of a feel-good rom-com. Her style is cute, glam, fuss-free and fabulous all at once and she loves to shapeshift into a new personality with each look.

Here’s a roundup of her best looks on her special day! 

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Bridesmaids-to-be, Shraddha has a look for you! She slips into a beige sharara set with a backless asymmetrical spaghetti kurta, styled with just a choker, bangles and tiny studs. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Like the true water sign she is, Shraddha shapeshifts effortlessly from coy to corporate in a brown bodysuit, satin mocha trousers and a chocolate trench.

 

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: She goes full glam in a strapless gown drenched in sequins and glitter, with a sheer draped blue sleeve that adds just the right amount of pop.

 

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: In a black off-shoulder mini paired with black stockings and white knee-high boots, she gives playful, stylish and trendy all at once. It's the kind of look that makes you double tap without thinking.

 

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha drapes a tissue sari so beautifully over an embellished halter blouse that the traditional fabric feels brand new again. Add a heart-shaped bag and blue stone earrings, and you’ve got inspo for the next festive season.

 

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: In a twirly velvet black gown adorned with roses on the bodice, she looks like she’s ready to break hearts at a ball. And the best part? It comes with pockets!

 

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha shows how gothic glam is done in a dramatic black sequinned gown featuring a feather-like one-shoulder bodice and a sheer train flowing like a sari drape.

REDIFF STYLE
