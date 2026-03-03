Shraddha Kapoor, The Gorgeous Shape Shifter!

This year, Holi gets an extra splash of sparkle because it shares its date with Shraddha Kapoor’s 39th birthday.

The nation’s favourite girl-next-door always defines chirpy, sunshine energy, whether she’s cuddling her doggo, posting goofy selfies or slipping into outfits that feel straight out of a feel-good rom-com. Her style is cute, glam, fuss-free and fabulous all at once and she loves to shapeshift into a new personality with each look.

Here’s a roundup of her best looks on her special day!

IMAGE: Bridesmaids-to-be, Shraddha has a look for you! She slips into a beige sharara set with a backless asymmetrical spaghetti kurta, styled with just a choker, bangles and tiny studs. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Like the true water sign she is, Shraddha shapeshifts effortlessly from coy to corporate in a brown bodysuit, satin mocha trousers and a chocolate trench.

IMAGE: She goes full glam in a strapless gown drenched in sequins and glitter, with a sheer draped blue sleeve that adds just the right amount of pop.

IMAGE: In a black off-shoulder mini paired with black stockings and white knee-high boots, she gives playful, stylish and trendy all at once. It's the kind of look that makes you double tap without thinking.

tissue sari so beautifully over an embellished halter blouse that the traditional fabric feels brand new again. Add a heart-shaped bag and blue stone earrings, and you’ve got inspo for the next festive season. IMAGE: Shraddha drapes aso beautifully over an embellished halter blouse that the traditional fabric feels brand new again. Add a heart-shaped bag and blue stone earrings, and you’ve got inspo for the next festive season.

IMAGE: In a twirly velvet black gown adorned with roses on the bodice, she looks like she’s ready to break hearts at a ball. And the best part? It comes with pockets!

IMAGE: Shraddha shows how gothic glam is done in a dramatic black sequinned gown featuring a feather-like one-shoulder bodice and a sheer train flowing like a sari drape.