Sara Tendulkar, The Prettiest Dulhe Ki Behen!

Sara Tendulkar, The Prettiest Dulhe Ki Behen!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 06, 2026 14:20 IST

When it’s your brother’s wedding, the spotlight naturally follows you too and Sara Tendulkar clearly understood the assignment.

For Arjun Tendulkar’s big day, the dulhe ki behen turned up in two gorgeous traditional looks, bringing colour, sparkle and plenty of festive charm to the celebrations.

From a mirror-work lehenga for the mehendi to a dreamy bandhani sari for the wedding, Sara gave some great wedding guest inspo.

Sara Tendulkar's mehendi look

Sara Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Mehta

Sara kicked off the celebrations in a gorgeous wine-coloured Gujarati lehenga by Arpita Mehta, doused in colourful thread and mirror-work, making it a perfect pick for a mehendi function.

She added a fun twist by pairing it with a contrasting green dupatta finished with bright mirror detailing.

A statement necklace, matching earrings and a maangtikka completed the look while her braid, adorned with a parandi, added an extra sparkle.

Sara Tendulkar's Wedding Look

Sara Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra

For the wedding, Sara opted for a delicate baby pink bandhani sari by Manish Malhotra; it showcased both intricate zardozi and resham embroidery with a cutwork rosette border and jewelled tassels.

The sari was draped over a heavily embroidered rani pink blouse and styled with a mint green necklace, matching earrings and a maangtikka

REDIFF STYLE
