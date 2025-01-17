HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pragati Srivastava Is A Nakhrewaalii

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 17, 2025 08:53 IST

Pragati Srivastava, who's already tested her feet in the southern film industry, is now readying for her Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai's Nakhrewaalii.

She has a vibrant and eclectic sense of style and her fashion choices show a bold approach towards colours and accessories.

Pragati Srivastava

IMAGE: In a chic white corset and laidback beige pants, Pragati is the new-age khiladi. Her heart-shaped jewellery is pure love.  All Photographs: Kind courtesy Pragati Srivastava/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She rocks a cute pink top, glossy pout and raw stone bling as she nails pearlcore.

 

IMAGE: She's ravishing in a sparkly silver foil dress, paired with a pink blazer and a trendy turquoise ring. This girl's ready to party.

 

IMAGE: With dewy makeup that glows, glossy lips and sparkly metallic eyes, she's melting the camera.

 

IMAGE: When it comes to bridal looks, she's a dream in a pastel pink lehenga.

 

IMAGE: She can make pastels rock on the red carpet too.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Sun-kissed and fabulous in her yellow dress and gold earrings.

REDIFF STYLE
