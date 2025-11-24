Pooja, Samantha Are Raising The Temperature With...

The holiday season is officially here and it's time to bring out the swimwear.

Whether you’re heading for a beach break, a poolside staycation or just planning that perfect holiday 'gram moment, the right swimsuit is a whole mood. If you’re stuck between cute and confident, don’t worry, we’ve rounded up the ultimate celeb-approved styles that’ll make you want to pack your bags instantly.

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde’s minimal yet bold green strapless monokini is for luxury beach resorts, poolside lounging or island hopping holidays. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Samantha’s black bikini with a Burberry print border is subtle, classy and great for those beach holidays where understated glam wins. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh keeps it fun in a printed blue high-waist bikini topped with a breezy oversized cape. It’s a look for chill days where sun, sand and selfies go hand in hand. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan’s sky blue floral bikini paired with a flowy sarong and waist chain is full island-girl energy. This one’s made for Maldives-style beach days, sunset swims and slow, salty vacations. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif’s royal blue bikini top with cute bell sleeves, paired with a floral high-waist bottom, is giving full retro-meets-resort vibes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: When in doubt, keep it low key and make it count like Ananya Panday’s white textured itsy-bitsy bikini. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram