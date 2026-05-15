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Home  » Get Ahead » Planning A Beach Vacay? Manushi Chhillar Will Help You Pack

Planning A Beach Vacay? Manushi Chhillar Will Help You Pack

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 11:09 IST

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Manushi Chhillar, who has just turned 29, has mastered the art of looking like she permanently lives on a luxury island vacation.

Her beach wardrobe is basically a Pinterest board every diva must take inspiration from.

Let’s take a look at all her vacay outfits that deserve a spot in your saved folder before your next tropical escape. 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi looks like a dreamy mermaid straight out of a fantasy film in a white strapless bralette paired with a mermaid skirt. Beachside sunset pictures? This outfit was made for them. All photographs: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: A deep neck halter tangerine dress turns her into the human version of a tropical cocktail.

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi’s tie-dye bikini and shorts set screams ‘cool girl on holiday.’ Add a straw hat and oversized sunnies, and you’ve got luxe resort energy without trying too hard.

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: In a colourful printed tube top paired with wide-leg white palazzos, she proves comfy beach fashion can still look ridiculously chic. This is exactly the kind of outfit you wear for a long brunch after a swim.

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi turns up the heat in a bright yellow monokini featuring waist cutouts and peekaboo details. This look practically demands a yacht backdrop!

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: One of her coolest beach looks has to be this butterfly bralette moment. The cropped top paired with textured wide-leg pants feels artsy, boho and very fashion girl on vacay.

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi nails classic beachwear too in a blue-and-white tie-dye bikini.

REDIFF STYLE

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