Guess How Tall Hyderabad's Lord Ganesha Is?

At 70 feet, Hyderabad's Khairatabad Ganesha is one of the tallest Lord Ganesha installations this year.

Rediff reader Vamsikrishna N shares pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsikrishna N

"This picture of Lord Ganesha is taken from the base of the famous Khairatabad Ganesha in Hyderabad," says Rediff.com reader Vamsikrishna N, who visited the popular pandal.

The size of the first Ganesha idol, which was installed here in 1954, was one feet tall.

Over the years, owing to its popularity, the height of the idol was gradually increased annually until it reached 60 feet in 2014.

"This year, the height of Ganesha idol is 70 feet," says Vamsikrishna.

Khairatabad's Bada Ganesh is also known for the laddoos that served as prasad to the guests and visitors.

In 2015, sweet-maker PVVS Mallikarjun Rao had prepared a 3,000 kg laddoo as a mahaprasad for the deity, making it one of the heaviest offerings made to Khairatabad's Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsikrishna N

Vamsikrishna sends us a picture from another pandal as well.

"This pandal is organised by the Rangeen Friends Club, Begum Bazar," he says.

"Here, Lord Ganesha is presented as Bhagwan Ram."