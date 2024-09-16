News
How Well Do You Know Lord Ganesha?

How Well Do You Know Lord Ganesha?

By MAYUR SANAP
September 16, 2024 09:30 IST
IMAGE: Lalbaug Cha Raja in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Each year ardent devotees all over India and around the world celebrate the 10-day long festival to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha.

From small, intimate pujas in homes everywhere to elaborate pandals that attract community gatherings in villages, towns and cities in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, as well as in states further afield, one can't miss experiencing the happy festive fervour that enlivens this fortnight every September.

Girijatmaj Temple, Lenyadri, Pune district

IMAGE: The Girijatmaj temple or the Lenyadri Ganesha temple, located in Cave 7 of the rock-cut Ganesa Lena or Ganesh Pahar caves, near Junnar, in Pune district, is one of the eight Ashtavinayaka or key Ganesh temples. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Niemru/Wikimedia Commons

Here's a special quiz to test your knowledge of this revered Hindu deity. Each answer will take you to the next questions. Let's get going!

 
1. Why is Lord Ganesha called Vighnaharta?
A. He promotes harmony
B. He eliminates hate
C. He eliminates hurdles or obstacles
D. He brings prosperity
 
 
2. When was the first public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi after the British took over India?
A. 1893
B. 1897
C. 1901
D. 1908
 
 
3. Which state/s has the eight ancient temples of Ganesha collectively known as Ashtavinayaka?
A. Karnataka and Maharashtra
B. Maharashtra
C. Gujarat and Maharashtra
D. Tamil Nadu
 
 
4. Lord Ganesha is first offered prayers during any puja before prayers are offered to other gods.
A. True
B. False
 
 
5. Which 17th century Maharashtrian saint wrote the Marathi Ganesha aarti bhajan, Sukhharta Dukhharta?
A. Sant Dnyaneshwar
B. Sant Rohidas
C. Sant Gora Kumbhar
D. Samarth Ramdas
 
 
6. Who is Lord Ganesh's brother?
A. Yama
B. Kartikeya
C. Manu
D. Krishna
 
 
7. Which of these Ganesh temples is considered the oldest temple in India?
A. Manakula Vinayagar temple, Puducherry
B. Siddhivinayak temple, Mumbai, Maharashtra
C. Ranthambore Ganesh temple, Ranthambore, Rajasthan
D. Madhur Mahaganapathi temple, Kasaragod, Kerala
 
 
8. Which Ganesh temple is home to the family deity of Lata Mangeshkar and her family?
A. Manu temple
B. Mangueshi temple
C. Marthanda temple
D. Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple
 
 
9. In which country, other than India, is Ganesh Chaturthi a public holiday?
A. Nepal
B. Thailand
C. Mauritius
D. Cambodia
 
 
10. Which is the richest Ganesh pandal in India?
A. Lalbaug Cha Raja, Mumbai
B. Girgaon Cha Raja, Mumbai
C. GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati, Mumbai
D. Khairtabad Ganesh Pandal, Hyderabad
 
 
11. The visarjan of this Ganpati takes 22 hours. Who is He?
A. GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati, Mumbai
B. Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, Mumbai
C. Lalbaug Cha Raja, Mumbai
D. Girgaon Cha Raja, Mumbai
 
 
12. In which country is this Ganesh temple?
A. Myanmar
B. Bangladesh
C. Guyana
D. Indonesia
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the quiz

Photograph of the Menjangan temple in Quiz Question 12: Kind courtesy Oogstweg/Wikimedia Commons

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

MAYUR SANAP
More like this

How Ganeshji Comes To Rural Raigad

How Ganeshji Comes To Rural Raigad

Mangaluru Celebrates The God Of New Beginnings

Mangaluru Celebrates The God Of New Beginnings

