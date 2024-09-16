Enjoy! Three Lord Ganesha Bhajans, Just For You

The bhajans dedicated to Lord Ganesha are numerous, from those written by saints many centuries ago to ones that movies have popularised over the decades.

This year, we asked three young singers to share their favourite Lord Ganesha bhajans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikunj Patel/Pexels

Anwesha Dutta Gupta is a multilingual singer-songwriter-composer -- she’s comfortable with 12 languages including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, Assamese and Nepali.

Among the many Hindi films she has sung for are Golmaal Returns, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Sita Ramam.

The 30-year-old dedicates a self-composed bhajan, Deva, to Lord Ganesha.

Video: Kind courtesy Anwesha Dutta Gupta

Sudhir Yaduvanshi – who was a contestant in Season 3 of The Voice -- sings Bappa Morya for Lord Ganesha.

Video: Kind courtesy Sudhir Yaduvanshi

Jatin Pandit’s son, Raahul Jatin, has this happy prayer for Bappa -- Hum Pyaare Hain Bappa Ke…