Peek Inside Falguni and Shane Peacock's Beautiful Home

They are well known in the fashion world for their brilliant designs. Then how could their home be any different?

Celebrated designers Falguni and Shane Peacock welcome you into their wonderful abode in Season 7 of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is.

IMAGE: Falguni and Shane Peacock in their living room.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

'This is the first time we are opening up our house to anyone,' confesses Falguni Peacock.

IMAGE: The vintage bookcase that houses their antique collection.

Embellished with antique pieces sourced from their global travels, Falguni and Shane's home is a compelling narrative of Western inspiration laced with an Indian touch.

The walls, adorned with Shane's paintings, are a vibrant art gallery.

IMAGE: Falguni and Shane, and their pet, are captured at the entrance to their home.

The duo's signature round peacock motif -- in gold -- graces the vintage entrance doors.

IMAGE: A golden coloured coffee table created with Falguni's initials.

Metallic accents punctuate the decor, adding a touch of glamour to the neutral tones that otherwise dominate the home's palette.

Every element, from furniture to lighting fixtures, carries the stamp of their design sensibility.

IMAGE: A cosy corner that you can retire to with a book, your music or a cup of coffee.

Shane says the house is reflective of their family's personality. 'A home speaks about a bond of love in every element of every passage, every wall and every shelf.

'It talks about being connected in some form. Because either I've done it with Falguni, that's why it's there. Or it's with Nian (their daughter). So it's always about a bond and shows that how thick family is.'

IMAGE: Light flows through the home.

The collectibles across the house serve as a tangible memory of the family's love for travel.

IMAGE: Shane's painting in the living room.

Shane shows his first abstract painting -- a treasured artwork capturing the essence of the Peacock family.

IMAGE: Falguni and Shane in their living room.

'Almost everything you see has something about us in it. And I think that's what makes it special, because when I look at the elephant, I know where we bought this from,' explains Shane.

IMAGE: Falguni and Shane's luxurious lounge.

'As designers, we are always around so much colour,' says Shane. 'At home, we wanted to completely take a different route.'

IMAGE: Frames designed by Shane in their living space.

From the living space to the family area, every corner showcases the designers' commitment to their craft, with monograms, photos and a small bar.

IMAGE: Picture frames designed by Shane are artistically placed in the living room.