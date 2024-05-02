Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

Chennai Super Kings Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was exceptional with the bat but had a mixed day in the field.

While he showcased exceptional skill with a spectacular catch to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh, Gaikwad was involved in a mix-up with Daryl Mitchell that led to Shashank Singh's dropped catch early on.

Mitchell, the hero with five catches in the previous match, went for the chance, but it might have been a clearer opportunity for Gaikwad, who was running in the forward direction. This miscommunication resulted in a dropped catch, although CSK redeemed themselves with other impressive catches later in the match.

A look at the best catches of the match...

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Richard Gleeson's delivery had Prabhsimran Singh in trouble.

Aiming for a flick, the batsman only managed a leading edge. But at mid off, Gaikwad wasn't going to miss. With sharp focus and a smooth catch, he ensured CSK drew first blood. His celebration reflected the importance of the wicket, putting the early pressure on the Punjab batting line-up.

Ajinkya Rahane and Gaikwad handed Chennai a steady start, amassing 55 runs in the Powerplay.

With Rahane itching to break free against the spinners, Harpreet Brar handed Chennai the first breakthrough.

A full ball on the middle and Rahane reached out for it, got down on his knee and tried to slog sweep it. He ended up getting a big top edge and with no power on it, Rilee Roussouw came running forward from deep mid wicket, before reverse-cupping it to send Rahane back for 29 off 24.

Harshal Patel





A sliding catch from Harshal Patel was a treat for the eyes!

A length ball around off stump from Kagiso Rabada and Sameer Rizvi, trying to upper city it over third man, doesn't add the pace as Harshal came running in from deep third to slide and complete the catch.

This brought an end to Rizvi's hard-fought 23-ball 21, with Chennai losing their fourth wicket of the evening.

