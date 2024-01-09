Step Inside Harbhajan Singh's Home

Geeta Basra and Bhajji's home is a testament to their shared vision, with each nook and cranny narrating a unique story of love.

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh, cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP, and wife actor Geeta Basra.

In the heart of Jalandhar is located Harbhajan Singh's home.

An exclusive tour of the iconic off-spinner's enchanting home in the fifth episode of Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is Season 7:

The home is a collaborative creation by Bhajji and his wife, actor Geeta Basra.

Geeta and Bhajji's home is a testament to their shared vision, with each nook and cranny narrating a unique story of love and personal touch.

The dining area, adorned with textured beige walls and an extended marble table, serves as a captivating focal point. A grand floor-to-ceiling window opens to a picturesque outdoor garden, creating a serene connection to nature.

Geeta, who was born and raised in Portsmouth, UK, provides insights into the design process, noting, 'It's a combination of him, me, and both of us.'

The actor and cricketer take pride in being the architects and interior designers, cultivating an elegant aesthetic throughout the home.

Bhajji's enthusiasm is evident as he shares his favourite spaces, especially his bedroom, bathed in natural light and adorned with cherished childhood memories. The white palette enhances tranquility, transforming the room into a canvas of nostalgia.

A noteworthy feature of Harbhajan's home is his cherished 'den,' a sports bar creatively fashioned from his cricket stumps, featuring signatures from fellow cricketers.

The space proudly displays memorabilia, including an intricately crafted representation of Harbhajan's famous Test hat-trick by a talented artist friend.

The three-floor bungalow boasts a private theatre with accented wood and leather-insulated walls, offering a luxurious entertainment experience. Harbhajan underscores the importance of comfort, making it the perfect setting for unwinding and relaxation.

Stepping outside, the green terrace with a vertical garden provides a tranquil retreat. The expansive lawn serves as a playground for their children Hinaya and Jovan and a delightful space for growing fruits and vegetables, strengthening the family's connection to nature.

Harbhajan expresses gratitude for this blessed space, where Hinaya and Jovan can play freely, and seasonal vegetables thrive.