Navratri 2022: What The Stars Wear

What will you wear on the Nights of Dance and Revelry?

Electric colours add coolness. The fashionable ab-baring route that most lehenga outfits are travelling on these days is clean and pretty.

Why not also move between different modes? There are so many: Embroidered lehengas, kali ghagras, backless cholis, gathered dhoti-salwar, patchwork kurtas...

Celebs always have super ideas.

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor chooses an unadorned lehenga-bustier and let's the chunky gold jewellery do the heavy lifting.

Her diamond print separates look so comfy -- the kind of stuff you won't even want to take off post the garba.

The waist-clinching lehenga has a glorious flare meant for dandiya.

IMAGE: She looks like an empress.

And tonnes of zari, gold embroidery and other foo-fa aren't responsible for making her royal.

It is the handiwork of Shilpa Shetty's busy-busy abstract print chanderi lehenga. and the frilly-sleeved blouse.

IMAGE: Phew! Kya drama.

Look at the limitless flare of the skirt of this lehenga. It's wider than the garba grounds in Borivali in north west Mumbai where Falguni Pathak is belting out the season's songs.

Wear something like Nushrratt Bharuccha's heavily embroidered outfit by DiyaRajvvir, with its backless choli and you are in business, boss.

IMAGE: There's a lot for the eyes to feast on here. The shiny two-panelled skirt. The embroidered waistband. The tangled locks. The twirly-whirly chunni. And the flower-laden bustier.

Yup, all eyes will be on you if you adopt Nia Sharma's pink confectionery garb.

IMAGE: Skip the lehenga. Be a fan of minimalism and try an embroidered floor-length white sheer jacket. Chic. Festive. Effortless.

IMAGE: Mango leaf prints and cowrie shells: In a lehenga-choli-chunni getup, why does the lehenga have to be the focus?

Invest in a rich, zari-ed blouse for a foolproof Navratri style moment.