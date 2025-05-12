HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
A Mother's Day From Dawn to Dusk

A Mother's Day From Dawn to Dusk

By SUNITA TAURO
May 12, 2025
May 12, 2025 13:49 IST

Mother of two children and busy homemaker Sunita Tauro begins her day at 6 am every day and goes to bed by 10.30 pm.

I wake up at 6 am every day to prepare tiffin for my daughter and husband, depending on the shift he has.

By 7.30, I have start filling water. We live in Nallasopara (a township north of Mumbai), and water comes for limited time only.

On Mondays and Fridays, vegetables are available just outside where we stay so I step out to shop. I also shop for the meat, fish and masalas myself.

After breakfast at 8 am, I start cleaning the house; this includes dusting, sweeping and swabbing. I also wash and dry the clothes.

By 11.30 am, I start preparing lunch.

As you can imagine, after all this, I am hot and sweaty, so I go for a bath.

Lunch is around 1.30-1.45 pm after which I wash the vessels and clean the kitchen.

Every day, I nap for an hour from 4-5 pm.

When I wake up, it's time for tea and snacks. Sometimes, I makes snacks; sometimes, I opt for something ready-made.

At 6 pm -- and this is something I do religiously -- I step out for one-and-a-half-hours of walk and exercise.

Dinner preparation starts at 7.30 pm; I prepare fresh meals for lunch and dinner.

Again, I rest a bit and watch some TV.

Every day, we pray from 9 to 9.30 pm after which we eat dinner. Then I was the vessels and clean the kitchen.

And I am done for the day; it's time for bed :).

Mother's Day

IMAGE: A prayer of gratitude before the day starts. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sunita Tauro

 

Mother's Day

IMAGE: Preparing tiffin for her husband and daughter.

 

Mother's Day

IMAGE: Sunita likes her house to be spic and span.

 

Mother's Day

IMAGE: The washing machine calls.

 

Mother's Day

IMAGE: Sunita loves cooking for her family.

 

Mother's Day

IMAGE: A yummy lunch is getting ready.

 

Mother's Day

IMAGE: The evening prayer.

 

Mother's Day

IMAGE: Dinner time.

 

Mother's Day

IMAGE: The last chore before winding up for the night.

 

SUNITA TAURO
