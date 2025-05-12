A Mother's Day From Dawn to Dusk

Mother of two children and busy homemaker Sunita Tauro begins her day at 6 am every day and goes to bed by 10.30 pm.

I wake up at 6 am every day to prepare tiffin for my daughter and husband, depending on the shift he has.

By 7.30, I have start filling water. We live in Nallasopara (a township north of Mumbai), and water comes for limited time only.

On Mondays and Fridays, vegetables are available just outside where we stay so I step out to shop. I also shop for the meat, fish and masalas myself.

After breakfast at 8 am, I start cleaning the house; this includes dusting, sweeping and swabbing. I also wash and dry the clothes.

By 11.30 am, I start preparing lunch.

As you can imagine, after all this, I am hot and sweaty, so I go for a bath.

Lunch is around 1.30-1.45 pm after which I wash the vessels and clean the kitchen.

Every day, I nap for an hour from 4-5 pm.

When I wake up, it's time for tea and snacks. Sometimes, I makes snacks; sometimes, I opt for something ready-made.

At 6 pm -- and this is something I do religiously -- I step out for one-and-a-half-hours of walk and exercise.

Dinner preparation starts at 7.30 pm; I prepare fresh meals for lunch and dinner.

Again, I rest a bit and watch some TV.

Every day, we pray from 9 to 9.30 pm after which we eat dinner. Then I was the vessels and clean the kitchen.

And I am done for the day; it's time for bed :).

IMAGE: A prayer of gratitude before the day starts. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sunita Tauro

IMAGE: Preparing tiffin for her husband and daughter.

IMAGE: Sunita likes her house to be spic and span.

IMAGE: The washing machine calls.

IMAGE: Sunita loves cooking for her family.

IMAGE: A yummy lunch is getting ready.

IMAGE: The evening prayer.

IMAGE: Dinner time.

IMAGE: The last chore before winding up for the night.