Party Recipe: Ganesh's Maple Chicken Poppers

New Year parties, or cosy, lively evenings at home welcoming 2025, will need plenty of finger foods, the more scrumptious the better.

Chef Ganesh Gaonkar offers a sweet and savoury recipe for a chicken snack. Chicken mince is stuffed with cheese, deep fried and served with a maple and orange juice sauce. Intriguing, isn't it?

The corporate chef at group that runs The Game Palacio, Mumbai, among other gaming spots, for the past five years, Chef Ganesh devotes plenty of time in conjuring up delectable snackies for gamers that visit their gaming arcades.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chef Ganesh Gaonkar

Maple Chicken Poppers

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

150 gm chicken mince

5 gm fresh green parsley, chopped

60 gm Cheddar cheese

5 gm peri peri spice powder

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

1 tsp black pepper powder

2 eggs

100 gm bread crumbs

50 gm maple syrup

30 ml orange juice

Oil for deep frying the poppers

Handful microgreens

Method

Spread the bread crumbs on a plate.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. In a bowl, mix chicken mince with the pepper, salt, parsley, eggs.

Roll into small, bite-size popper balls.

Flatten and stuffed with cheese and roll back into balls or little cylinders.

Roll in the bread crumbs.

Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Allow it to reduce a bit.

Then add maple syrup and stir.

Keep aside.

Drain onto a tissue or paper towel-lined plate.

Chef Ganesh Gaonkar is based in Mumbai.