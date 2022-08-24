Tried To Run Down A Greasy Pole?

The Gostra festival is an annual event in Malta where men run up a greased pole to snatch flags.

The festival is held to mark the feast day of St Julian, patron saint of the town of St Julian in Malta.

In the tournament, known as Gostra to the Maltese, a 16 metre pole is covered by 15 litres of lard and fixed at an angle from the promenade into the sea.

Participants run up the pole from as far as possible before the lard and gravity take their toll.

Competitors try to grab three flags at its end -- a blue and white one dedicated to St Mary, a yellow and white one for the Vatican, and the Belgian tricolour, since St Julian is believed to have been born in the Belgian town of Ath in 7AD.

As they lose momentum and traction, they either dive into the sea or bravely stretch as far as they can go for the flags.

IMAGE: A man smears lard onto the 'gostra' pole before the competition in which people have to run up the slippery pole to grab flags. All photographs: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

IMAGE: A man smears lard and fixes flags onto the 'gostra' pole before the competition.

IMAGE: A competitor sits on the 'gostra'.

IMAGE: A competitor tries to grab a flag as he falls off the 'gostra'.

IMAGE: A participant grabs a flag as he falls off the gostra.

IMAGE: A competitor tries to grab a flag as he falls off the gostra.

IMAGE: A competitor falls off the gostra.

IMAGE: A competitor tries to grab a flag while falling.

IMAGE: A competitor runs on the grease pole.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com