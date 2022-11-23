News
Pretty Anshula's Glitzy Style

Pretty Anshula's Glitzy Style

By REDIFF STYLE
November 23, 2022 14:17 IST
Anshula Kapoor has a real-life Miss Congeniality appeal.

She's got the brightest smile among all the Kapoor cousins -- it's guaranteed to make you smile back!

Her fans can't stop gushing over her prettiness.

She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes.

Her down-to-Earth charm has won her many admirers.

When it comes to her personal style, Anshula doesn't hold back.

She sure loves sparkles, glitter and sequins.

Subtle is not a part of her style repertoire and her gorgeous signature curls are her BFF forever.

IMAGE: Shine bright! Decked in sparkly lehengas, Anshula and younger sister Janhvi Kapoor give us enough style inspiration to last another festive season.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She has a pretty pink-on-pink moment in London.
No brownie points for guessing her favourite colour.

 

IMAGE: Anshula loves minty green and found an interesting way to wear a blazer with a tulle dress as she poses with sister-in-law Antara Motiwala Marwah.

 

IMAGE: Through her pics, Anshula has been demonstrating how to be comfortable in your own skin.
This is her 'chasing joy instead of perfection'.

 

IMAGE: She serves party vibes in a sparkly skirt and a purple cropped jacket.

 

IMAGE: Anshula's pink linen pants are sweet, but it is her printed green shirt that stole the show.

 

IMAGE: The time she looked like a mango dolly :)

 

IMAGE: A hot mess in prints? Or a contemporary princess waiting for her Prince Charming? You decide!

