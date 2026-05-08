Palak, Samantha And Their Summer Essential

When summer hits, nobody has the energy to spend hours figuring out an outfit.

Enter coord sets -- the fashion girl hack that makes you look instantly put together with minimal effort.

Breezy, matching and ridiculously versatile, coord sets are basically the unofficial uniform of hot girls surviving the heat in style.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps it soft and dreamy in a blush pink embroidered kurta set with billowy sleeves and wide-leg pants. Comfortable enough for the heat, pretty enough to make people ask where it’s from. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Tejasswi Prakash looks like eye candy in a pastel rainbow gingham coord set complete with ruffles and cute little details. This is exactly what a summer picnic outfit should look like. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor makes denim feel summer-approved in a blue embroidered coord featuring a crop top, oversized jacket and shorts. The white floral thread-work keeps it fun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Navya Naveli Nanda

IMAGE: Navya Naveli Nanda wears a crisp white waistcoat and trouser set. Sharp, minimal and perfect for when you want to look rich without trying too hard. Photograph: Kind courtesy Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram

Genelia Deshmukh

IMAGE: Genelia Deshmukh brings vacation-core to life in a tropical printed blazer set featuring palm leaves and bird of paradise motifs. Basically the outfit equivalent of a beachside mocktail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday gives safari fashion a chic update in a structured peplum coord with a flared skirt and pockets. Cute, practical and we love it! Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Palak Tiwari