HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Vote For Your Favourite Desi At The Met Gala 2026!

Vote For Your Favourite Desi At The Met Gala 2026!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: May 06, 2026 13:50 IST

x

The Met Gala 2026 had quite an interesting desi lineup.

From heirloom saris to sculptural orchids, India showed up in full force and, honestly, choosing a favourite isn’t easy.

So… we’re making you do it! Vote for your favourite desi looks at the Met. 

Isha Ambani in Gaurav Gupta 

Isha Ambani Met Gala 2026

IMAGE: 1,800 plus carats, a gold sari and effortless grace. This was quiet luxury, just a little louder. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta

 

Ananya Birla in Robert Wun x Subodh Gupta

Ananya Birla Met Gala

IMAGE: Katoris, spoons, dabba lids turned into a futuristic facepiece. Desi kitchen made into high fashion. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Birla/Instagram

 

Simone Ashley in Stella McCartney

Simone Ashley Met Gala

IMAGE: Just chains, confidence and a whole lot of attitude. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

 

Karan Johar in Manish Malhotra

Karan Johar Met Gala

IMAGE: A walking painting. His debut look turned Raja Ravi Varma’s art into couture. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

 

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra Met Gala

IMAGE: When the designer is the moment! His cape literally carried his artisan’s names and figures. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra

 

Princess Gauravi Kumari in Prabal Gurung
Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh (known as 'Pacho') & Pacho in Phulghar x Prabal Gurung

Gauravi Kumari & Pacho Met Gala

IMAGE: Royal, romantic and straight out of history with a modern twist that just works. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauravi Kumari/Instagram

 

Diya Mehta Jatia in Mayyur Girotra

Diya Mehta Jatia Met Gala

IMAGE: Kanchipuram silk meets Shola art. Basically, a crash course on how to make Indian craft chic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diya Mehta Jatia/Instagram

 

Natasha Poonawalla in Dolce & Gabbana x Marc Quinn

Natasha Poonawalla Met Gala

IMAGE: A giant orchid worn as couture. Extra? Yes. Iconic? Also yes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

 

Sudha Reddy in Manish Malhotra

Sudha Reddy Met Gala

IMAGE: A seven-metre train, Kalamkari art and full royal-core energy. Subtle was never the plan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sudha Reddy/Instagram

 

Bhavitha Mandava in Chanel

Bhavitha Mandava Met Gala

IMAGE: Looks like a chill subway fit... until you realise it's couture silk pretending to be denim. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chanel/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE

RELATED STORIES

Stunning Met Gala 2026 Looks That Made Us Swoon
Stunning Met Gala 2026 Looks That Made Us Swoon
Met Gala And Sudha Reddy's Rs 142 Crore Necklace...
Met Gala And Sudha Reddy's Rs 142 Crore Necklace...
And That's What Natasha Wore To The Met Gala 2026
And That's What Natasha Wore To The Met Gala 2026
Did Bhavitha Attend The Met Gala In Denims?
Did Bhavitha Attend The Met Gala In Denims?
Met Gala 2026's Wildest Trend!
Met Gala 2026's Wildest Trend!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 2

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 3

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

VIDEOS

Riva Arora Looks Absolutely Stunning1:31

Riva Arora Looks Absolutely Stunning

Watch: Yogi Adityanath Takes 'PhD' Swipe at Ravi Kishan0:41

Watch: Yogi Adityanath Takes 'PhD' Swipe at Ravi Kishan

WATCH: Morning visuals emerge from Khassa cantonment after late-night blast0:53

WATCH: Morning visuals emerge from Khassa cantonment...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO