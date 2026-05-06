Vote For Your Favourite Desi At The Met Gala 2026!

The Met Gala 2026 had quite an interesting desi lineup.

From heirloom saris to sculptural orchids, India showed up in full force and, honestly, choosing a favourite isn’t easy.

So… we’re making you do it! Vote for your favourite desi looks at the Met.

Isha Ambani in Gaurav Gupta

IMAGE: 1,800 plus carats, a gold sari and effortless grace. This was quiet luxury, just a little louder. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta

Ananya Birla in Robert Wun x Subodh Gupta

IMAGE: Katoris, spoons, dabba lids turned into a futuristic facepiece. Desi kitchen made into high fashion. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Birla/Instagram

Simone Ashley in Stella McCartney

IMAGE: Just chains, confidence and a whole lot of attitude. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Karan Johar in Manish Malhotra

IMAGE: A walking painting. His debut look turned Raja Ravi Varma’s art into couture. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Manish Malhotra

IMAGE: When the designer is the moment! His cape literally carried his artisan’s names and figures. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra

Princess Gauravi Kumari in Prabal Gurung

Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh (known as 'Pacho') & Pacho in Phulghar x Prabal Gurung

IMAGE: Royal, romantic and straight out of history with a modern twist that just works. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauravi Kumari/Instagram

Diya Mehta Jatia in Mayyur Girotra

IMAGE: Kanchipuram silk meets Shola art. Basically, a crash course on how to make Indian craft chic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diya Mehta Jatia/Instagram

Natasha Poonawalla in Dolce & Gabbana x Marc Quinn

IMAGE: A giant orchid worn as couture. Extra? Yes. Iconic? Also yes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

Sudha Reddy in Manish Malhotra

IMAGE: A seven-metre train, Kalamkari art and full royal-core energy. Subtle was never the plan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sudha Reddy/Instagram

Bhavitha Mandava in Chanel