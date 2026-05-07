Tamannaah Bhatia, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday Look Fab For...

The Femina Beauty Awards turned into a full-blown fashion parade as Bollywood’s best-dressed stars arrived, serving drama, sparkle and couture-level glam.

The event was basically one giant Pinterest board for fashion lovers.

Tamannaah Bhatia

All photographs: Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a walking pearl sculpture in a white Rahul Mishra corset gown with cascading pearl strings.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor brought soft girl glam in an off-shoulder gown featuring a sheer tulle skirt and romantic 3D floral appliques.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari shimmered in a dark floral sequinned Rahul Mishra gown with a corset bodice and a sheer flowing skirt. Basically a glamorous midnight garden.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday proved leopard print is forever in a textured Chanel co-ord set from the Métiers d’Art 2026 collection. Rich-girl fashion editor vibes all over.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon served boss-lady vibes in a white Georges Hobeika with balloon sleeves, a plunging neckline and a sharply cinched waist.

Medha Shankr

Medha Shankr kept it sleek in a black velvet peplum top and sequinned column skirt; an asymmetrical sheer shawl added drama.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan made power dressing sparkle in an ivory suit with strong shoulders, wide-leg trousers and a sequinned skyline on the edge of the blazer.

Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma went classic red carpet in a shimmering black mermaid gown with a halter neckline and all-over sparkle that caught light from every angle.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty looked dreamy in an ivory corset gown with delicate draping and soft flowing details that added movement and romance to the structured silhouette.

Soundous Moufakir

Soundous Moufakir turned lingerie wear into red carpet glam in a white lace high-low gown with a plunging neckline and a dramatic satin skirt.

Naila Grewal

Naila Grewal kept it fun and feminine in a strapless black midi dress featuring floral corsage detailing and a sheer hemline for a modern twist.

Yuvika Chaudhary

Yuvika Chaudhary brought old Hollywood energy in a black embroidered corset gown with a satin skirt and a striking oversized puff sleeve.