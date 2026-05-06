Stunning Met Gala 2026 Looks That Made Us Swoon

Amid the excitement at the Met Gala 2026, the sculpted bodies, surreal silhouettes and looks that made us do a double take came the ones that felt… calmer.

Softer, prettier and the kind of fashion that doesn’t shock you; it stays with you.

If the outrageous looks were art that made us look twice, there were the ones that felt like art you could sit with. The kind that soothe, that linger and quietly steal the moment.

Isha Ambani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta

Isha Ambani’s Gaurav Gupta look had everything, yet it never felt overwhelming.

She wore a gold tissue sari woven by artisans from Swadesh, draped the way it’s meant to be.

The jewellery told its own story with over 1,800 carats of gemstones and diamonds from Nita Ambani’s collection, layered necklaces and a historic sarpech tucked at the back.

And still nothing felt loud. It just glowed.

Eileen Gu

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Eileen’s look felt like something out of a dream.

Her Iris van Herpen dress, created with A A Murakami, was built with 15,000 glass bubbles and, somehow, it still felt gentle.

The dress incorporated hidden microprocessors and pressurised gas systems that released real, floating soap bubbles as she moved.

Hailey Bieber

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Met Gala 2026 was the Bollywood-ification of Hailey Bieber.

In a custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, she wore a 24-karat gold breastplate paired with a cobalt-blue chiffon skirt and a dupatta-style drape exuding major B-town heroine energy.

Sabrina Carpenter

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Sabrina went very literal and it worked.

In a custom Dior by Jonathan Anderson, her dress was made from film strips of the 1954 movie, Sabrina. So cool!

Emma Chamberlain

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Emma turned herself into a canvas in the chicest way possible.

Her custom Mugler gown by Miguel Castro Freitas was hand-painted using actual fine art material (not fashion paints), taking over 40 hours to create.

The result looked like a three-dimensional painting that just came to life.

Anne Hathaway

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Anne kept it elegant, but still on theme.

In a custom Michael Kors Collection gown, hand-painted by artist Peter McGough, her look drew from John Keats’ 1819 poem, Ode On A Grecian Urn.

Blake Lively

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Blake returned after three years and immediately reminded everyone why she’s a Met favourite.

In archival Atelier Versace, she wore a gown that transformed into a 13-foot painted train, inspired by Venetian Rococo art.

It looked like sunset, moved like a painting and did exactly what a Blake Lively Met look should do.

Gauravi Kumari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauravi Kumari/Instagram

Making her debut, Princess Gauravi Kumari kept things deeply personal.

Her custom Prabal Gurung sari-gown was constructed using an original pink chiffon sari belonging to her grandmother, the late Marahani Gayatri Devi.