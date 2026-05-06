From Skeletons To Human Shadows: Most Outrageous Met Gala 2026 Looks

A Met Gala without bizarre, outrageous looks that’ll make you do a double take is an incomplete Met Gala.

This year, the red carpet fully leaned into the dress code, Fashion is Art, and some celebs took that very, very literally. We’re talking living statues, wearable sculptures, body illusions and looks that will make you do a triple take!

Here are the most outrageous, can’t-unsee moments from the night.

Heidi Klum: Blink and she might crack!

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Heidi didn’t walk the carpet; she stood there like art.

Designed by Mike Marino, her look turned her into a full-on marble statue. The grey, body-moulded latex and spandex outfit was crafted to mimic carved stone, complete with folds that looked like they belonged in a museum.

Honestly, she looked like she’d been plucked straight off a pedestal.

Cardi B: Surreal and too dramatic

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Cardi did what Cardi does best -- go big or go home.

In custom Marc Jacobs, she wore a sheer black lace ruffle gown layered over a bold, colour-blocked bodysuit. The exaggerated shoulders and padded hips created a full theatrical silhouette.

The inspo? Surrealist artist Hans Bellmar, known for his eerie doll sculptures. And yes, once you know that, you really see it.

Beyonce: The return… and the takeover

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

After a decade away, Beyonce returned in a custom gown by Olivier Rousteing; she wore a sheer ‘naked dress’ covered in a fully encrusted diamond skeleton. Every bone, right down to her fingers, sparkled.

And because that wasn’t enough, she layered it with a massive feathered opera coat with a dramatic ombre train that had to be carried by five people.

Jordan Roth: Literally carrying art

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Jordan Roth is known for going all out and this year was no different.

In a custom look by Robert Wun, he wore a slate-grey velvet gown that looked like carved stone. But the real show stealer? A life-sized human sculpture attached to his back, almost like a shadow hugging him.

It moved as he moved. Creepy… but made you look!

Rihanna: Fashionably late, as always

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Rihanna closed the carpet in a custom Maison Margiela by Glenn Martens and it was worth the wait.

Her gown was sculpted like a piece of architecture, inspired by medieval Flanders, and made using silk woven with recycled metal threads (yes, like actual wiring).

She topped it off with an Art-Deco style headpiece that sealed the whole ‘living sculpture’ vibe.

Katy Perry: Stylish space trip

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Katy came back to the Met after years and brought a concept with her.

In custom Stella McCartney, she wore a white satin gown with a dramatic, burnt-looking train (a nod to her recent trip with Blue Origin).

But the main character? A chrome mirrored headpiece by Miodrag Guberinic that looked like a fencing helmet, reflecting everything around her and hiding her face.

Ananya Birla: Desi installation art

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Birla/Instagram

Ananya Birla made her debut and said, 'Why not go full concept?'

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her look was a collaboration between Robert Wun and Subodh Gupta.

The highlight? A metallic facepiece made entirely from stainless steel kitchen utensils like katoris, spoons and dabba lids turned into a futuristic mask.