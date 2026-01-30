Oppo A6 5G Debuts With A Massive 7,000mAh Battery

Oppo has introduced the A6 5G to the Indian market, positioning it as a feature-packed mid-segment handset with a huge 7,000 mAh power unit and a starting price of ₹17,999.

1. Display

Up front is a large 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen, delivering ultra-smooth visuals with a 120Hz refresh cycle, enhanced responsiveness through 240Hz touch input, and a punchy peak luminance reaching as high as 1,125 nits.

2. Processor

It has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, working alongside an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 graphics unit. Buyers can opt for configurations offering up to 6 GB of LPDDR4x memory and as much as 256 GB of fast UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

3. Camera

Oppo A6 5G is equipped with a twin-lens rear system, led by a 50 MP main camera with autofocus, accompanied by a 2 MP monochrome shooter. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8 MP camera positioned on the front.

4. Battery

One of the biggest highlights of the Oppo A6 5G is its enormous 7,000 mAh battery, complemented by 45W fast wired charging to keep downtime to a minimum.

5. IP Rating

Oppo has reinforced the handset with robust durability credentials, granting it IP66, IP68 and IP69 certifications that ensure solid resistance against dust ingress and water exposure.

6. Design

In terms of form factor, the device is 166.6 x 78.5 x 8.6 mm and tips the scales at approximately 216 gm.

7. Connectivity

On the connectivity front, the Oppo A6 5G supports next-gen 5G networks alongside 4G LTE, and comes equipped with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, and a modern USB Type-C interface.