HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Vivo Unveils V60 Lite With Powerful 6,500 mAh Battery

Vivo Unveils V60 Lite With Powerful 6,500 mAh Battery

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2026 09:39 IST

x

Vivo has introduced a refreshed V60 Lite, updating last year's September 2025 edition with a newer Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 4G processor, stepping in for the earlier Snapdragon 685 chip.

The Vivo V60 Lite has an upgraded battery and is available in charcoal and as well as two pastel colours

Vivo V60 Lite

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vivo

1. Display

The device features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a smooth 120 Hz refresh capability and impressive local brightness reaching 1,800 nits.

Vivo V60 Lite

2. Camera

It sports a 50 MP primary rear camera alongside an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, while a 32 MP front shooter handles selfies with ease.

Vivo V60 Lite

3. Design

Vivo designed this handset with a slim 163.77 × 76.28 × 7.59 mm profile, tipping the scales at roughly 194 gm for a comfortably balanced feel.

Vivo V60 Lite

4. Connectivity

Broad connectivity is offered on this handset, including 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, OTG, Bluetooth and a USB-C interface, along with an in-screen fingerprint scanner for added protection.

Vivo V60 Lite

5. IP Rating

It includes an IP65 certification, offering dependable defence against dust ingress and light water exposure.

Vivo V60 Lite

6. Battery

The handset is equipped with a sizeable 6,500 mAh battery, complemented by rapid 90W wired charging for quicker top-ups.

Vivo V60 Lite

7. New Software Boost

The refreshed V60 Lite is shipped with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, with plans to move to OriginOS 6 in an upcoming update.

REDIFF GADGETS
Share:

More News Coverage

Rediff TechVovo V60 Lite 4G

RELATED STORIES

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Starts At Rs 15,999
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Starts At Rs 15,999
Realme P4 Power 5G Launches In India
Realme P4 Power 5G Launches In India
Oppo K14x To Debut In India
Oppo K14x To Debut In India
Oppo Reno 15C 5G Now In India
Oppo Reno 15C 5G Now In India
Boat Launches Chrome Iris Smartwatch
Boat Launches Chrome Iris Smartwatch

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Kareena's scarlet red moment is the perfect ode to Julia Roberts' 'Pretty Woman' look1:11

Kareena's scarlet red moment is the perfect ode to Julia...

'She held driver's throat': Priyanka Chopra recalls mom's reaction after Delhi cabbie took wrong late night turn7:02

'She held driver's throat': Priyanka Chopra recalls mom's...

Shehbaz Sharif Glorifies Trump Again, Says He Stopped India-Pakistan War2:59

Shehbaz Sharif Glorifies Trump Again, Says He Stopped...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO