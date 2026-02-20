Vivo Unveils V60 Lite With Powerful 6,500 mAh Battery

Vivo has introduced a refreshed V60 Lite, updating last year's September 2025 edition with a newer Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 4G processor, stepping in for the earlier Snapdragon 685 chip.

The Vivo V60 Lite has an upgraded battery and is available in charcoal and as well as two pastel colours

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vivo

1. Display

The device features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a smooth 120 Hz refresh capability and impressive local brightness reaching 1,800 nits.

2. Camera

It sports a 50 MP primary rear camera alongside an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, while a 32 MP front shooter handles selfies with ease.

3. Design

Vivo designed this handset with a slim 163.77 × 76.28 × 7.59 mm profile, tipping the scales at roughly 194 gm for a comfortably balanced feel.

4. Connectivity

Broad connectivity is offered on this handset, including 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, OTG, Bluetooth and a USB-C interface, along with an in-screen fingerprint scanner for added protection.

5. IP Rating

It includes an IP65 certification, offering dependable defence against dust ingress and light water exposure.

6. Battery

The handset is equipped with a sizeable 6,500 mAh battery, complemented by rapid 90W wired charging for quicker top-ups.

7. New Software Boost

The refreshed V60 Lite is shipped with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, with plans to move to OriginOS 6 in an upcoming update.