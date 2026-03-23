Huawei MatePad Mini Arrives With 6,400mAh Battery

The Huawei has introduced globally the Huawei MatePad Mini, a compact tablet designed for productivity and entertainment.

It is selling in China for CNY 3,299 or close to Rs 43,000 and is expected to be avaiable in India at around Rs 50,000.

A tablet with speakers boosted by Histen 9.5 audio with storage upto 12 GB

All photographs: Kind courtesy Huawei

1. Display

The Huawei MatePad Mini features an 8.8-inch Flexible OLED FullView panel offering 2.5K resolution. The screen also supports refresh speeds reaching up to 120 Hz.

2. Camera

The tablet has two cameras on the back, comprising a 50 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP wide-angle unit, accompanied by an LED flash. For video calls and self-portraits, this model includes a 32 MP front-facing camera.

3. Battery

It is fitted with a 6,400 mAh power cell and supports 66W rapid charging.

4. Stylus

This gadget works with the Huawei M‑Pencil Pro stylus, which is available separately.

5. Weight

The device measures 198.59 × 127.27 × 5.1 mm and has a weight of 255 gm.

6. Performance And Storage

The Huawei MatePad Mini operates using HarmonyOS 4.3.0 and has the capacity for as much as 12 GB memory paired with 256 GB built-in capacity.

7. Security And Audio Features

It includes a fingerprint scanner and a gyroscope for sensing functions. Bonus is two speakers tuned with Huawei Histen 9.5 sound technology, along with a pair of microphones.