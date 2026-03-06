iPhone 17e: Price, Features & Storage Options Revealed

Apple has launched the iPhone 17e, combining sleek design with cutting-edge technology.

From its advanced camera system to all-day battery life, this model aims to impress both casual users and tech enthusiasts alike.

And now a more affordable iPhone

All photographs: Kind courtesy Apple

1. Display

The device boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (OLED) panel, offering a 60 Hz update rate and a peak luminance of 800 nits. Apple has included its enhanced Ceramic Shield 2 for added durability.

2. Processor

The newest A19 processor from Apple, featuring a six-core central processor, a four-core graphics unit, and a sixteen-core Neural Engine, drives the iPhone 17e, which comes with 8 GB of memory. Storage options include 256 GB and 512 GB variants.

3. IP Rating

The iPhone 17e carries an IP68 certification, offering protection against dust ingress and water immersion.

4. Camera

The 48 MP Fusion camera offers 2x Telephoto for closer shots, letting users capture images in 48 MP or 24 MP. A 12MP front camera completes the setup.

5. Battery

The iPhone 17e offers impressive all-day battery performance, thanks to Apple silicon, the C1X modem, and iOS 26's power optimisation. It reaches 50 per cent charge in roughly 30 minutes via USB-C and supports MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging up to 15 W.

6. Design

The device features Face ID for secure biometric access. Its dimensions are 146.7 × 71.5 × 7.8 mm, and it weighs approximately 169 gm.

7. Price

The iPhone 17e is available from ₹64,900 for the entry-level variant, which comes with 256 GB of internal memory. A higher-capacity 512 GB model is also offered, priced at ₹84,900. Buyers can choose from three finishes: Black, Soft Pink, and White.