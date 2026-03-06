HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
iPhone 17e: Price, Features & Storage Options Revealed

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read
March 06, 2026 09:11 IST

Apple has launched the iPhone 17e, combining sleek design with cutting-edge technology.

From its advanced camera system to all-day battery life, this model aims to impress both casual users and tech enthusiasts alike.

And now a more affordable iPhone

Iphone 17 e Display

All photographs: Kind courtesy Apple

1. Display

The device boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (OLED) panel, offering a 60 Hz update rate and a peak luminance of 800 nits. Apple has included its enhanced Ceramic Shield 2 for added durability.

Iphone 17 e processor

2. Processor

The newest A19 processor from Apple, featuring a six-core central processor, a four-core graphics unit, and a sixteen-core Neural Engine, drives the iPhone 17e, which comes with 8 GB of memory. Storage options include 256 GB and 512 GB variants.

Iphone 17 e IP Rating

3. IP Rating

The iPhone 17e carries an IP68 certification, offering protection against dust ingress and water immersion.

Iphone 17 e Camera

4. Camera

The 48 MP Fusion camera offers 2x Telephoto for closer shots, letting users capture images in 48 MP or 24 MP. A 12MP front camera completes the setup.

Iphone 17 e battery

5. Battery

The iPhone 17e offers impressive all-day battery performance, thanks to Apple silicon, the C1X modem, and iOS 26's power optimisation. It reaches 50 per cent charge in roughly 30 minutes via USB-C and supports MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging up to 15 W.

Iphone 17 e design

6. Design 

The device features Face ID for secure biometric access. Its dimensions are 146.7 × 71.5 × 7.8 mm, and it weighs approximately 169 gm.

Iphone 17e Price

7. Price

The iPhone 17e is available from ₹64,900 for the entry-level variant, which comes with 256 GB of internal memory. A higher-capacity 512 GB model is also offered, priced at ₹84,900. Buyers can choose from three finishes: Black, Soft Pink, and White.

REDIFF GADGETS
