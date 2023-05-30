Why The Internet Loves Natasha Bharadwaj

Natasha Bharadwaj is way more than her role as Dr Diya Parekh on Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

IMDb's Breakout Star 2021, recipient of the Indian Television Awards, she is a rising star with irresistible dance moves, great skating skills (yes!) and a snazzy flair for dressing.

What else can we tell you about her? She is a Priyanka Chopra groupie -- Natasha has adored the Citadel actor for being a 'legend, true inspiration and badass'.

She is into cricket and takes her support of her favourite IPL team, Mumbai Indians, rather seriously, even making her first trip to the stadium for the boys in blue. And the gym is 'one of her happy places'.

The actor won't let go of the opportunity to make the 'most of the golden hour even on set' with 'gram posts. And the first just-out-of-the-bistar pic is vital photo op for her too -- that look got her over half a million likes for good reason.

Get this: She wants to be 'your next screen lock'. Noted, Meri Jan.

IMAGE: Her #on set #shooting #happy moment radiates cheer, even in black.

Pose. Smile. Say cheese. Click. One more Instagram triumph.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Natasha Bharadwaj/Instagram

IMAGE: In saphed too she makes such upbeat pictures -- very chicster in her white off-the-shoulder short frock.

Nothing ground-breaking here, but yes, it definitely has 'cute feels', Natasha, that keeps our eyes glued like Fevicol ka majboot jod.

IMAGE: Summer just got citrusy sweet! Your dil will go Aaye Haaye seeing her in this fruity mosambi shade.

IMAGE: She shows fashion courage donning a bunch of dull beige bagginess.

But with those boots and white handbag she is kicking off a new Natasha B Trend.

Always khush mizaj isn't she?

IMAGE: Any o'clock is the best time to waft about in an oversized beach hat, that has space under it for one more.

The red lips are an apt addition to the blue dress.

IMAGE: The short knit dress has an exciting bow-shaped skin break in the middle to offer a squinny of the enviable four-handspan waist.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com