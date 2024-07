Indian 2's Kajal A Kitchlu's style is both happy and elegant.

When it comes to cool mom glamour, she knocks it out of the park.

The fashion world's darling looks utterly fabulous in her breezy silhouettes.

IMAGE: This strappy peach ensemble just adds to Kajal's relaxed mood.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kajal Kitchlu/Instagram

IMAGE: And that's how you look absolutely gorgeous in a simple sari.

IMAGE: She, too, is a fan of the floral trend.

IMAGE: The blooms shine through the blue base, giving new life to the outfit.

IMAGE: The salwar set has a timeless appeal that's hard ignore.

IMAGE: The fashionista takes our breath away in black.

IMAGE: She doesn't need a reason to flaunt her love for hubby Gautam Kitchlu or her obsession with blooms.